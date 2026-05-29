Lake Advisory Issued for the Swim Beach at Eureka Lake located North of Eureka

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a lake advisory for the swim beach at Eureka Lake north of Eureka, Kan., due to elevated E. coli bacteria levels in the water.

Residents are advised to avoid contact with the water at this location until further notice. Children and pets should not enter the lake during the advisory period.

This advisory is separate from any harmful algal bloom advisory status.

The source of the elevated bacteria is currently under investigation. KDHE will lift the advisory once follow-up testing confirms the water is safe for recreational contact.

Residents and animals should not enter the water at this time.