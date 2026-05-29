KDHE Awards Nearly $80M to Strengthen Rural Health Care Across Kansas Through the Kansas RHTP

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) today announced the recipients of the Regional Partnerships Grant Program (RPGP) and Rural Emergency Hospital Conversion/Transformative Capital Investment Program (REH/CAP) grants through the Kansas Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP). In total, $79.1 million is being awarded to 39 organizations across the state, representing a major investment in strengthening access to care across rural Kansas.

RHTP is a five-year opportunity created to infuse $50 billion nationwide into state health care systems and bolster rural communities by improving the access to and quality of care available to them. Kansas received the sixth-highest award and has since been implementing its Year 1 RHTP initiatives in an expeditious and effective manner, which directs targeted resources to high-need areas throughout the state, with a focus on sustaining critical, high-quality health care access and services for rural Kansas.

“These investments reflect the power of collaboration and long-term planning in addressing the unique health care needs of rural Kansas communities,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “By supporting regional partnerships, rural hospitals, and critical infrastructure improvements, the Rural Health Transformation Program is empowering communities to strengthen local health systems, improve access to high-quality care, and build a more sustainable future for rural Kansans.”

KDHE awarded $50 million in RPGP grants to 22 rural health care organizations across the state, fostering collaborative arrangements between a Kansas-based organization and at least one eligible provider to propose transformative projects that support rural communities. These arrangements will promote preventive health care, address the root causes of disease, enhance rural providers’ efficiency and sustainability, attract and retain a highly skilled health care workforce, spark the growth of value-based care models, and foster the use of innovative technologies.

“The Rural Health Transformation Program is helping communities across Kansas strengthen and sustain access to quality health care through innovative partnerships and strategic investments,” KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek said. “By supporting collaborative solutions and critical hospital infrastructure, these investments equip rural providers to meet the evolving needs of Kansans while improving access to care and building healthier futures across our state.”

In addition, the REH/CAP grant provides funding to facilities that have been converted to, or are in the process of converting to, REH status, and provides other eligible providers with funds to make capital investments to transform how they serve their communities.

A total of $29.1 million was awarded to 17 rural health care organizations across the state to support innovative approaches to sustaining rural health care delivery, improving patient outcomes, and ensuring long-term financial stability for critical access facilities.

“Strong rural health systems and community partnerships are essential to ensuring older adults, individuals with disabilities, and families across Kansas can access the care and support they need close to home,” Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services Secretary Laura Howard said. “These investments strengthen local systems of care, encourage collaborative solutions, and support health care networks that improve quality of life and allow Kansans to remain healthy, connected, and cared for in their communities.”

The 2026 RPGP Awardees are below. For project descriptions, please visit www.kdhe.ks.gov/rhtp

Children’s Mercy Hospital: $6,096,062

Stormont Vail Health: $5,465,969

Great Plains Health Alliance: $5,000,000

Recovery Unlimited: $4,290,000

Garden City Community College: $3,439,901

Citizens Foundation (Citizens Health): $2,832,423

Special Olympics Kansas: $2,546,981

Clay County Medical Center: $2,536,000

Coffeyville Regional Medical Center: $2,500,000

InterHab(StationMD): $2,028,980

Iroquois Center for Human Development: $1,720,957

High Plains Mental Health Center: $1,660,879

Greeley County Health Services: $1,541,906

Kansas Council on Developmental Disabilities: $1,460,000

AdventHealth Ottawa: $1,395,814

Labette County Medical Center: $1,383,289

Kanza Mental Health & Guidance Center: $1,354,975

Salina Regional Health Center: $932,310

Mercy Hospital Pittsburg: $681,711

Kansas Health Science University: $677,248

InterHab(CIDDH Curriculum): $196,650

Grace Team: $173,355

The 2026 REH/CAP Awardees are below. For project descriptions, please visit www.kdhe.ks.gov/rhtp

Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System: $3,000,000

Gove County Medical Center: $3,000,000

Clara Barton Medical Center: $2,933,500

Pratt Regional Medical Center: $2,869,082

Freeman Fort Scott Hospital: $2,502,999.40

Hays Medical Center: $2,478,316

South Central Kansas Health: $2,378,188

Labette Health: $2,145,677

PrairieStarHealth Center: $1,987,287

Wilson Medical Center: $1,555,143.45

Memorial Health System: $1,500,000

Hillsboro Community Hospital: $837,000

Smith County Memorial Hospital: $550,000

Greeley County Health Services: $458,286

Mercy Hospital Columbus: $375,981

Ashland District Hospital: $361,478.86

Compass Behavioral Health: $165,000

Awardees were selected through a competitive application process that evaluated proposals based on community need, long-term financial sustainability, innovation, and alignment with federal and state rural health priorities. KDHE received 72 applications for REH/CAP and 80 applications for RPGP, reflecting strong interest and urgency among rural providers seeking solutions to ongoing workforce, financial, and access challenges.

These grants are part of KDHE’s broader Rural Health Transformation Program, which focuses on supporting long-term, community-driven solutions that ensure rural Kansans have access to high-quality, timely care close to home.

The five Kansas RHTP initiatives were designed to improve the health and sustainability of rural communities statewide:

Improve rural Kansas’ health outcomes and transform the delivery system by implementing and sustaining initiatives that promote preventive health care and address root causes of diseases.

Enhance rural health care providers’ efficiency and sustainability.

Attract and retain a highly skilled health care workforce.

Spark growth of innovative care models in rural communities that improve the quality of care while reducing costs.

Foster the use of innovative technologies to increase access to care for rural Kansans.

To learn more about KDHE’s commitment to protecting and improving the health and environment of all Kansans through the RHTP, visit: Rural Health Transformation Program.





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This press release is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $221,898,007.82 with 100 percent funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.