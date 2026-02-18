ADOT announces Name-A-Snowplow Contest finalists

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation’s snowplows have been working around the clock before and during winter storms this week to treat and clear highways of ice and snow across the state. Soon, four of those snowplows will be named.

The public submitted more than 2,300 entries in ADOT’s Name-A-Snowplow contest and that’s been narrowed down to 12 finalists. Starting today, the public can go to azdot.gov/NameAPlow to vote for their favorite names. The four names that receive the most votes will be the winners and placed on the side of the snowplow cabs. Voting is open through Feb. 24.

The 12 finalists are:

Clearopathra

Saltimus Prime

Oh Snow You Don’t

Snowminator

Thaw Patrol

Sleet Dreams

Snow Mater

Snowverine

Blizzard Wizard

Scoopy-Doo

Subzero Hero

Snowmaggedon

The winning names will be placed on ADOT snowplows at maintenance yards in northern Arizona.

They will join the dozen snowplows named in previous Name-A-Snowplow Contests. Those winning names include Snowbi-Wan Kenobi, Fast and Flurryous, Scoopacabra. Alice Scooper, Frost Responder and Sleetwood Mac, among others.

ADOT has about 200 snowplows in its fleet and about 400 snowplow operators, who work 12-hour shifts, ensuring snowplows are operating continuously during winter storms. If you encounter a snowplow on a highway:

Never attempt to pass the snowplow.

Stay at least four car-lengths behind snowplows and do not tailgate the plow.

Slow down and give the plow extra room.

Find more winter driving safety tips at azdot.gov/KnowSnow