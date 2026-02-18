March 4 meeting to discuss upgrades for west Quartzsite interchange

QUARTZSITE – The Town of Quartzsite and the Arizona Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Wednesday, March 4, to share plans for a project at Interstate 10 that will widen Quartzsite Boulevard and improve frontage roads.

The public meeting is scheduled to begin with an open house at 5:30 p.m. and a presentation at 6 p.m. Project planners will then be available for questions and comments. The meeting will be held at the Quartzsite Improvement Association, 235 Ironwood St. For those who cannot attend the meeting, a presentation and meeting exhibits will be available afterward on the project website, azdot.gov/WestQuartzsiteTI.

The project includes:

Widening Quartzsite Boulevard between Main Street and Dome Rock Road/Kuehn Street from two to four travel lanes, plus dedicated right and left turn lanes at intersections

Replacing the two-lane Quartzsite Boulevard bridge over I-10 with a seven-lane structure that includes sidewalks

Widening and reconstructing the interchange ramps and intersections

Widening and reconstructing the Dome Rock Road and Kuehn Street intersection and approaches

Providing wider outside lanes on Quartzsite Boulevard to accommodate bicyclists

Constructing sidewalks and sidewalk ramps

Installing new street lighting

Enhancing business access

Evaluating traffic signals at ramp intersections, Main Street, Dome Rock Road and Kuehn Street

ADOT is also welcoming public comment through April 3 through the public meeting and:

For more information, please visit the project website, azdot.gov/WestQuartzsiteTI.