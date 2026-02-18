March 4 meeting to discuss upgrades for west Quartzsite interchange
QUARTZSITE – The Town of Quartzsite and the Arizona Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Wednesday, March 4, to share plans for a project at Interstate 10 that will widen Quartzsite Boulevard and improve frontage roads.
The public meeting is scheduled to begin with an open house at 5:30 p.m. and a presentation at 6 p.m. Project planners will then be available for questions and comments. The meeting will be held at the Quartzsite Improvement Association, 235 Ironwood St. For those who cannot attend the meeting, a presentation and meeting exhibits will be available afterward on the project website, azdot.gov/WestQuartzsiteTI.
The project includes:
- Widening Quartzsite Boulevard between Main Street and Dome Rock Road/Kuehn Street from two to four travel lanes, plus dedicated right and left turn lanes at intersections
- Replacing the two-lane Quartzsite Boulevard bridge over I-10 with a seven-lane structure that includes sidewalks
- Widening and reconstructing the interchange ramps and intersections
- Widening and reconstructing the Dome Rock Road and Kuehn Street intersection and approaches
- Providing wider outside lanes on Quartzsite Boulevard to accommodate bicyclists
- Constructing sidewalks and sidewalk ramps
- Installing new street lighting
- Enhancing business access
- Evaluating traffic signals at ramp intersections, Main Street, Dome Rock Road and Kuehn Street
ADOT is also welcoming public comment through April 3 through the public meeting and:
For more information, please visit the project website, azdot.gov/WestQuartzsiteTI.
