Saskatchewan Leads the Pack in Building Construction

Province Ranks Second in Year-Over-Year Growth in Building Construction Investment

New numbers released today by Statistics Canada show Saskatchewan saw a 21.8 per cent increase in building construction investment in December 2025 compared to December 2024 (seasonally adjusted), placing the province second in year-over-year growth.

"Once again, Saskatchewan's economy continues to grow," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "Investment in building construction leads to new jobs for our workforce, and new infrastructure for our communities. This helps all of us succeed."

The province also recorded a month-over-month increase of 10.1 per cent in investment in building construction from November 2025 to December 2025 (seasonally adjusted), ranking first among the provinces for growth in this category.

Investment in building construction is calculated based on the total spending value on building construction within the province.

Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2024 real GDP reached an all-time high of $83.6 billion, increasing by $2.5 billion or 3.1 per cent. This ranks Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth and above the national average of 1.7 per cent.

Recently, the Government of Saskatchewan unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy, combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for investors and outlines why Saskatchewan is the best place to do business in Canada.

