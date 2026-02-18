$16 Million for New Rochelle’s LINC Revitalization Plan

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The LINC will build upon the state’s previous investments in New Rochelle by furthering efforts to improve connectivity and create inviting and engaging spaces. Additionally, the City’s ongoing push to create more available housing complements the importance of Governor Hochul’s ‘Let Them Build’ agenda, where common-sense reforms will cut red tape and promote new growth that strengthens communities throughout New York State.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “The LINC project builds on the more than 11,000 homes already created, preserved, or underway in New Rochelle since 2020 that are providing opportunity and stability to households and individuals of all ages and income levels, while creating a connected, vibrant urban community. The LINC is the type of innovative revitalization initiative that will continue to propel New Rochelle forward and make it more affordable and attractive for residents, businesses, and visitors. This announcement, coupled with the Governor’s Let Them Build agenda will have a transformational impact on New Rochelle and on communities across the state.”

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “The Department of State is proud of our role in creating opportunities for New Yorkers. Our programs promote economic growth and stability, construct badly needed housing and stimulate job growth. With the Governor’s “Let Them Build” agenda, a faster, more streamlined approval process will allow projects to come online faster. We applaud Governor Hochul for her vision.”

DASNY President & CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “DASNY is proud to support efforts that bring critical investment to communities across New York. Our work financing, building, and administering grants for infrastructure projects gives us a clear view of how delays cost time and money that communities can't afford. With Governor Hochul's 'Let Them Build' agenda, a faster, more streamlined approval process will help get these projects off the ground and into the hands of the New Yorkers who need them most. We applaud the Governor for her vision and look forward to supporting this important work.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “As we recognize Black History Month, it is important that we confront not only the achievements of the African American community, but also the policies and infrastructure decisions that caused real harm. The construction that divided this neighborhood decades ago disproportionately impacted Black families and weakened a once-thriving community. Today’s $16 million investment ensures that The LINC will move forward and begin repairing that damage. This project is about more than infrastructure - it is about equity and opportunity. Governor Hochul’s leadership sends a clear message that New York stands with communities that were historically marginalized, even when federal support falls short.”

City of New Rochelle Mayor Yadira Ramos-Herbert said, “I want to sincerely thank Governor Hochul for this extraordinary $16 million investment in New Rochelle. She has been a steadfast champion from the very beginning and a critical partner in securing the funding needed to keep the LINC moving forward. This support advances a transformational effort that strengthens economic connection, supports working families, and ensures that as New Rochelle grows, we do so thoughtfully and in a way that benefits residents today and for generations to come. We are grateful for the State’s partnership and shared commitment to that vision.”

In New Rochelle, collaboration between the city, state and other stakeholders has resulted in the creation of approximately 4,500 new homes since 2020 with 6,500 more underway. This surge in housing construction demonstrates how building housing of all types for a wide range of households increases affordability for all, leading to a five percent decline in rent growth in New Rochelle from 2020 to 2023. A Pew study found that New Rochelle increased annual housing permits from 39 units in 2017 to 989 new homes a year, which contributed to a decline in average rent growth from 12 percent in 2017-2020 to seven percent in 2020-2023 at a time when rents nationwide have been rising at double digits.

Governor Hochul toured housing developments financed by the state to see the progress, including Stella Phase I, a completed mixed income rental development and Stella Phase II, an affordable housing condominium development that is currently under construction, both of which are near transit with service on Metro North.