The Chef Tours is seeking Chefs

ILLE DE FRANCE, FRANCE, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- **FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE****The Chef Tours Is Seeking a Few Good Chefs ***Istanbul · Paris · United Kingdom*The Chef Tours is opening a limited call for chefs to join its growing international portfolio in **Istanbul, Paris, and select cities in the UK**. It is an invitation to chefs who understand that meaningful food experiences take time, judgment, and discipline to build.At The Chef Tours, a food tour is assembled over time. It takes **a minimum of six months** for a food tour to have steady traffic from guests. That time with the small infrequent tours is spent walking neighbourhoods repeatedly, building trust with producers and small businesses, refining pacing, pressure-testing menus, and learning what *does not* work as much as what does. Every tour is chef-led, deeply local, and designed to operate consistently at a high level.We are looking for chefs who:* Have professional kitchen experience and strong food judgment* Know their city beyond guidebooks and trends* Can translate culture and history into food without diluting it* Understand operations as well as storytelling* Are willing to invest the time it takes to build something lastingSuccessful chefs will work closely with The Chef Tours team to develop a tour that reflects their city honestly while meeting the operational and quality standards the brand is known for internationally.This is a long-term collaboration, not a one-off. The result is ownership, pride, and a tour that feels earned rather than manufactured.Chefs interested in **Istanbul, Paris, or the UK** are invited to reach out with a brief introduction and background. Those selected will begin a structured development process that values patience, rigour, and respect for place.Guests interested in behind-the-scenes access to the magic of tour building are welcome to join us in Buenos Aires for two weeks this fall.Because the best food tours are not rushed. They are built.**About The Chef Tours**The Chef Tours creates chef-led food experiences in cities around the world, focusing on craft, culture, and authenticity. Every tour is designed and operated by chefs who live in the city they represent.For inquiries:[operations@thecheftours.com]

