'The Chef Tours Launches Chef-Led Food Experiences Across Major Cities'

Milou at work in Paris Taking on the world one bite at a time Chef PJ and his Spouse Laurence in Le Petit Moulin

Humans, not AI

I started The Chef Tours not because I wanted to show people where to eat, but because I wanted to show them why food matters.” — Karl Wilder

CDMX, CDMX, MEXICO, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As food tours continue to multiply across major cities, The Chef Tours is taking a deliberately different approach by placing professional chefs, not scripts, influencers, or algorithms, at the centre of tour design.Founded by former chef and food tourism executive Karl Wilder, The Chef Tours creates chef-led culinary experiences in Paris Seville , Mexico City, and Berlin . Each tour is built through extensive on-the-ground research, repeated tastings, long-term relationships with food makers, and a working chef's understanding of technique, sourcing, and consistency. Locations are chosen for craft and credibility, not for convenience or volume.“At a time when food tourism is becoming increasingly automated and templated, we are doubling down on human judgment,” said Wilder. “Every route, every stop, every dish exists because a chef spent the time to understand it.”Current offerings include Chef PJ’s Montmartre Food Tour and Montmartre Confidential in Paris, the Ultimate Seville Wine Tour and Nueva Tapas Tour in Seville, seasonal chef-driven dining experiences in Berlin, and walking food tours in Mexico City that emphasises regional food culture over trends.The Chef Tours has attracted attention for resisting mass expansion, avoiding discount-driven promotions, and openly questioning the idea that artificial intelligence can meaningfully replace culinary experience. The company operates with limited group sizes and maintains a slow-growth model focused on quality and repeat guests.Accompanying Wilder on research trips and tours is Milou, The Chef Tours’ official mascot, whose presence has become a recognisable symbol of the company’s human-scale, relationship-driven philosophy.Why This Matters Now?As AI-generated itineraries, automated recommendations, and standardised tour formats become more common in travel, travellers are questioning what is being lost in the process. Food, more than any other travel experience, depends on nuance, trust, and local context. The Chef Tours argues that these elements cannot be replicated by software and that chef-led design offers a meaningful alternative to algorithmic travel.By emphasising craft, accountability, and direct human expertise, The Chef Tours is part of a broader shift toward slower, more intentional travel experiences rooted in real knowledge rather than optimisation.**Media Contact:**Karl WilderFounder, The Chef ToursWebsite: [ https://www.thecheftours.com Operations@thecheftours.com

