Content Creators Morgpie and Zander Small Launch FanLock Leak Removal Platform

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FanLock , an automatic leak removal platform built by content creators, has launched to help independent creators protect their work from piracy across Telegram, Google Search, and more than four million websites. The company was co-founded by comedy creator Zander Small and backed by popular streamer and adult content creator Morgpie, who invested after years of frustration with existing content protection services."Morgpie told me she was paying thousands of dollars a month to other platforms for leak removal, and they still weren't getting the job done," said Small. "Leaks kept popping up on Telegram, on piracy sites, everywhere. She was tired of throwing money at a problem that never got solved, so she decided to invest in building something better. That's how FanLock started."Small, who creates content and focuses on building creator communities, said he came at the problem from a different angle. While he does not produce pay-per-view content and never personally paid for leak removal services, his work organizing creator events gave him a front-row seat to how piracy affects the creators around him.Most recently, Small organized an UmaMusume cosplay event that brought together prominent creators including Norafawn and Leanbeefpatty. Events like these, which bring creators together in person, helped Small understand the scale of the leak problem firsthand through conversations with fellow creators."All my creator friends had the same story. Their content was being stolen and redistributed, and the services they were paying for weren't keeping up," Small said. "We built FanLock because creators deserve a platform that actually works, built by people who understand the problem because they live in this world."FanLock uses a four-tier escalation system that begins with automated DMCA takedown notices, then escalates to direct hosting provider contact, search engine delisting requests, and white-glove manual removal for persistent violations. The platform also monitors Telegram, which has become one of the primary channels for distributing pirated creator content. Most existing DMCA services do not cover Telegram, leaving a significant gap that FanLock was specifically designed to address.The company also provides deepfake detection and removal services, addressing the growing threat of AI-generated content using creator likenesses without permission.Industry estimates suggest that top creators lose between 20 and 40 percent of potential earnings to leaked content each year. The creator economy is projected to exceed $500 billion by 2027, according to Goldman Sachs research. As the industry scales, content protection infrastructure has become increasingly critical for creators who depend on subscription revenue.FanLock offers a free scan that allows creators to see how many active leaks exist before committing to the service. The average creator who runs a scan discovers more than 47 active leaks. Pricing starts at $49 per month, with additional tiers at $99 and $199 depending on the level of monitoring and removal support required.The platform currently serves creators across both mainstream and adult content verticals, working with individual creators as well as talent management agencies. The company has raised a seed funding round and is actively onboarding new creators.FanLock is available now at fanlock.com. Creators can run a free scan with no credit card required.About FanLock:FanLock is an automatic leak removal and DMCA protection platform founded by content creators Zander Small and Morgpie. The company monitors more than four million websites, Telegram channels, Google Search results, and social media platforms to detect and remove pirated content. FanLock serves creators on OnlyFans, Fansly, Patreon, FanFix, and other subscription platforms. For more information, visit fanlock.com.

