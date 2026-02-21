Zander Small Launches Fanlock to Combat Deepfakes and Content Leaks Amid Rapid Brand Growth

Zander Small in the studio

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent creator and entrepreneur Zander Small today announced the formal expansion of Fanlock , a specialized security firm dedicated to deepfake monitoring and leak removal for digital talent. The launch marks a significant transition for Small, moving from viral performer to industry infrastructure provider following a year of unprecedented audience growth.Small founded Fanlock as a direct response to the vulnerabilities he witnessed during his own "moonshot" rise in the digital space. By providing automated and manual removal of unauthorized content, Fanlock aims to empower creators to regain control over their digital likeness and intellectual property."The rise from obscurity to internet fandom happens faster than most creators can prepare for," said a spokesperson for the Zander Small brand. "Fanlock is the protective layer that allows talent to focus on creativity while we handle the security risks that come with high-level visibility."The launch follows a series of high-profile milestones that established Small as a leader in the lifestyle and anime communities. After his Gojo Satoru content became a cultural touchstone in early 2024, Small was invited to appear on Emiru’s Cosplay Show at TwitchCon.He has since pivoted into large-scale event production, recently hosting a massive Umamusume-themed event at a private ranch. The production brought together A-list talent, including Jessica Nigri, Leanbeefpatty, SwaggyCucumber, and Norafawn, signaling Small’s ability to command significant resources and coordinate major industry collaborations.Small’s expansion into tech and security is part of a broader "Creator-Mogul" strategy, which includes an upcoming venture into music. Music and performance are central to his brand identity, a trait shared with his cousin, the platinum-selling rapper bbno$.Currently managed by Rhystic Media, Small’s influence continues to scale despite a strategic pivot toward lifestyle and business content. His personal brand remains a focal point of internet culture, notably through his relationship with prominent model 1kyle8 (Kylie).About Zander SmallZander Small is a multi-disciplinary creator, musician, and entrepreneur. From his roots in high-fidelity cosplay to his current role as the founder of Fanlock, Small is dedicated to building a sustainable, secure, and high-production future for the creator economy.About FanlockFanlock is a digital security platform focused on protecting the intellectual property of content creators. Specializing in deepfake detection and unauthorized content removal, Fanlock provides the tools necessary for talent to navigate the modern internet safely.

