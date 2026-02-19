WBA Publishes Industry First Guidance on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Intelligent Wi-Fi

Logo of the Wireless Broadband Alliance Tiago Rodrigues, President and CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance

New Wireless Broadband Alliance report lays out the frameworks and priorities needed to scale intelligent Wi-Fi without industry fragmentation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), the global industry body dedicated to driving the seamless and interoperable services experience of Wi-Fi across the global wireless ecosystem, today announced its new report, AI/ML for Wi-Fi: Enabling Scalable, Intelligent Wi-Fi Ecosystems . It outlines that as Wi-Fi networks become more complex and mission-critical, traditional rule-based management approaches are no longer sufficient for network operations. Highlighting how AI/ML enables a shift from reactive troubleshooting to predictive, proactive and self-optimizing network operations. The report outlines clear business benefits including lower operational costs, stronger reliability and security, and an improved end user experience.As Wi Fi technology grows more complex and becomes mission critical — supporting increasingly demanding applications such as enterprise collaboration, industrial automation, immersive media, and AI workloads — traditional rule based management approaches are no longer adequate.The report provides an industry-wide perspective for device manufacturers, network operators, enterprise IT and policymakers, on how AI/ML are being integrated across the full Wi-Fi ecosystem.Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are becoming foundational to Wi-FiBringing together industry analysis, real-world use cases and ongoing standardization efforts, the report presents a unified perspective on intelligent Wi-Fi. Key findings from the report include:• AI/ML is becoming foundational to Wi-Fi. It is critical for enabling autonomous, self-optimizing networks capable of managing dense deployments and real-time performance demands• Intelligent Wi-Fi has clear business value. AI/ML reduces operational costs (OpEx), improves reliability and security and delivers a more consistent quality of experience (QoE)• Fragmentation remains a major barrier. Proprietary approaches, inconsistent data quality and closed interfaces slow innovation and increase integration costs• Standardization should focus on frameworks. Interoperable frameworks, not algorithms, will be key to success. That interoperability will need to include data models, telemetry, APIs and model lifecycle management• Hybrid AI architectures will dominate. AI will not just sit at the router, it will combine client, access point, edge and cloud intelligence to achieve the best performance• AI/ML-native Wi-Fi is the long-term direction. Features of Wi-Fi 8 (IEEE 802.11bn), such DBE and MAPC, will work optimally when driven by an AI/ML engine• Data is the primary bottleneck. Achieving continued success and new use cases with AI/ML in networks requires shared datasets, federated learning and strong governance modelsDeveloped by the WBA AI/ML for Wi-Fi Project Group, the work was led by Intel and co-led by Airties, Cisco and HPE. The WBA will share the findings with industry stakeholders and standards bodies, including Wi-Fi Alliance and IEEE 802.11 meetings in March 2026.Tiago Rodrigues, President and CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, said: “Wi-Fi is now expected to perform like critical infrastructure across homes, enterprises and cities, yet operational complexity is rising fast. AI and machine learning are becoming essential to keep networks reliable, secure and efficient at scale. The industry must align on common data, interfaces and governance, so that intelligent Wi-Fi can work across real-world multi-vendor environments and deliver value for all who use it.”Eric McLaughlin, VP & GM, Connectivity Solutions Group, Intel Corporation, added: “Intel is proud to lead the amazing team that delivered this comprehensive report. AI/ML is transforming the future of Wi-Fi, and it has become a strategic imperative. We are excited to collaborate with our WBA partners and the broader ecosystem to accelerate its advancement to enable self-organizing, proactive, and more reliable networks with improved QoE across the industry.”Metin Taskin, CEO and founder of Airties, said: “The effective use of AI/ML in Wi-Fi environments will help ISPs proactively improve performance quality, innovate faster, and most critically, combat churn. Airties is proud to co-lead this WBA initiative and to share our insights and AI-driven software expertise as part of our commitment to empower operators to deliver smooth, smart, secure connectivity.”Matthew MacPherson, Wireless CTO, Cisco, concluded: "As Wi-Fi becomes the primary connectivity technology for mission-critical enterprise applications, the complexity of managing these environments has outpaced traditional manual methods. This report provides a vital framework for the industry to transition from reactive troubleshooting to a proactive, self-optimizing architecture. By leveraging AI and machine learning through interoperable standards, we are enabling organizations to reduce operational overhead and deliver a more resilient, high-quality experience for every user and device."The AI/ML for Wi-Fi: Enabling Scalable, Intelligent Wi-Fi Ecosystems report is available for download at https://wballiance.com/ai-ml-for-wi-fi-report/ About the Wireless Broadband AllianceWireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is the global organization that connects people with the latest Wi-Fi initiatives. Founded in 2003, the vision of the WBA is to drive seamless, interoperable service experiences via Wi-Fi within the global wireless ecosystem. The WBA's mission is to bring together global industry leaders, collaborating to accelerate the development, integration and adoption of next-generation Wi-Fi and wireless technologies to deliver business growth, through innovation, technical and standards development, and real-world deployment programs.Its key programs include NextGen Wi-Fi, OpenRoaming, 5G, 6G, IoT, Smart Cities, Testing & Interoperability and Policy & Regulatory Affairs. Membership in the WBA includes major operators, service providers, enterprises, hardware and software vendors, and other prominent companies that support the ecosystems from around the world. The WBA Board comprises influential organizations such as Airties, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Boldyn Networks Broadcom, BT, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Comcast, HFCL, Intel, Reliance Jio, RUCKUS Networks, Telecom Deutschland and Turk Telekom.

