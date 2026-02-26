Wireless Broadband Alliance Validate Wi-Fi 7 MLO as the New Benchmark for Residential Reliability in Latest Field Trials

Logo of the Wireless Broadband Alliance Tiago Rodrigues, President and CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance

Phase 2 residential trials led by CableLabs and Intel demonstrate Multi-Link Operation (MLO) delivers wired-like determinism, doubling throughput under interference and slashing latency by nearly 50%.

These Phase 2 trials confirm that Multi-Link Operation can serve as the missing architectural piece that transforms Wi-Fi 7 from ‘fast’ to truly reliable.” — Tiago Rodrigues, President and CEO, Wireless Broadband Alliance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), the global industry body dedicated to driving the seamless and interoperable services experience of Wi-Fi across the global wireless ecosystem, today announced the completion of Phase 2 of its Wi-Fi 7 MLO Residential Field Trials program . Conducted in collaboration with CableLabs and Intel Corporation, the trials held in a real-world 4,500-square-foot single-family unit (SFU), demonstrate that Wi-Fi 7 Multi-Link Operation (MLO) can represent a foundational architectural shift that brings wired-like reliability and determinism to residential wireless networking.While previous Wi-Fi generations focused primarily on raw peak speeds, Wi-Fi 7 MLO enables devices to utilize multiple frequency bands, specifically 5 GHz and 6 GHz, simultaneously. This shift from a single-link to a multi-link paradigm is designed to enable more resilient, lower-latency connections even in challenging RF environments.Phase 1 of the WBA Wi-Fi 7 Trial Program ( https://wballiance.com/wi-fi-7-cablelabs-intel/ ) evaluated single-link throughput. This new phase focused on validating MLO performance in a real-world environment. The trials were held in a large-family home to capture authentic residential challenges, including wall attenuation, active interference, and multi-device traffic loads. The test environment utilized a commercially available tri-band Wi-Fi 7 access point and a client powered by IntelBE200 silicon, utilizing Enhanced Multi-Link Single Radio (eMLSR) architecture.Findings from this Wi-Fi 7 MLO Residential Field Trial• Doubled Throughput Under Interference: In the presence of heavy 6 GHz co-channel interference, MLO achieved up to doubled aggregated throughput compared to legacy single-link operation.• Massive Latency & Jitter Reductions: Results showed a 35 - 48% reduction in application-layer latency and up to a 40% reduction in MAC-layer jitter, supporting the "lag-free" requirements of cloud gaming and XR.• Reliability Over Best-Effort Throughput: MLO demonstrated more predictable and continuous performance characteristics in testing, narrowing the gap between advertised access speeds and the actual in-home user experience.• Optimizing 6 GHz Coverage: MLO dynamically balances traffic between 6 GHz and 5 GHz, which may allow ISPs to maximize 6 GHz capacity without sacrificing the range and coverage of the 5 GHz band.• Seamless Mobility (Make-Before-Break): MLO-enabled clients maintained uninterrupted data flows when moving into traditional "dead zones" (e.g., backyards), replacing legacy "break-before-make" roaming that typically causes dropped video calls or frozen streams.• Mass-Market Readiness: Performance gains were achieved using eMLSR architecture, confirming that Wi-Fi 7 is capable of scaling rapidly across mainstream consumer devices, accelerating ecosystem adoption and reducing cost barriers for device manufacturers and service providers.These results demonstrate that MLO is not merely a throughput enhancement mechanism, but a foundational reliability feature ( https://wballiance.com/wi-fi-7-mlo-trial-cablelabs-intel-residential ). Multi-Link Operation represents a pivotal evolution in Wi-Fi architecture, narrowing the gap between the deterministic reliability of wired ethernet and the flexibility of wireless connectivity. These advancements may allow Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to confidently deliver and monetize multi-gigabit broadband tiers. By reducing the gap between advertised access speeds and the actual in-home experience, Wi-Fi 7 MLO may help reduce operational costs associated with support calls and improve overall customer satisfactionTiago Rodrigues, President and CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, said: “These Phase 2 trials confirm that Multi-Link Operation can serve as the missing architectural piece that transforms Wi-Fi 7 from ‘fast’ to truly reliable. By validating MLO with commercial hardware in real homes, WBA, CableLabs and Intel are demonstrating that Wi-Fi 7 is advancing toward readiness to support multi-gigabit broadband services with the consistency and continuity users now expect.”Lili Hervieu, Principal Architect at CableLabs, said: “Leveraging CableLabs' expertise in real-world Wi-Fi performance evaluation, the testing conducted in collaboration with Intel and WBA demonstrates eMLSR's advantages in residential single-family environments. The results illustrate how eMLSR enhances spectrum utilization, delivering higher throughput and lower latency under interference conditions, and enabling make-before-break ‘band steering’ as clients move between distances from the access point.”Dr. Necati Canpolat, Project Lead and WBA Board Director, Intel Corporation, concluded: ” These real-world trials in CableLabs’ home environment confirmed that Wi-Fi 7 is ready to help service providers plan more reliable, multi-gigabit in-home experiences. Wi-Fi 7 MLO provides wired-like reliability and lower latency, with seamless switching between bands under heavy interference. Laptops with Intel Wi-Fi 7 support eMLSR MLO and can deliver better experiences for today’s applications that demand high throughput and low latency.”Looking aheadWBA Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 8 Program results mark a significant milestone in the Wireless industry. The success of these trials provides early validation and may serve as a blueprint for large-scale commercial deployment. WBA will continue to work with service providers, silicon vendors and device manufacturers to further validate next-generation Wi-Fi capabilities and accelerate ecosystem adoption. Interested parties can register an interest in the next phase of the project at https://wballiance.com/engage-with-wba/ Download the full report: https://wballiance.com/wi-fi-7-mlo-trial-cablelabs-intel-residential Download Phase 1 trial report: https://wballiance.com/wi-fi-7-cablelabs-intel/ Download Get Ready for Wi-Fi 7: Applying New Capabilities to Key Use Cases at https://wballiance.com/get-ready-for-wi-fi-7-applying-new-capabilities-to-the-key-use-cases/ About the Wireless Broadband AllianceWireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is the global organization that connects people with the latest Wi-Fi initiatives. Founded in 2003, the vision of the WBA is to drive seamless, interoperable service experiences via Wi-Fi within the global wireless ecosystem. The WBA’s mission is to bring together global industry leaders, collaborating to accelerate the development, integration and adoption of next-generation Wi-Fi and wireless technologies to deliver business growth, through innovation, technical and standards development, and real-world deployment programs.Its key programs include NextGen Wi-Fi, OpenRoaming, 5G, 6G, IoT, Smart Cities, Testing & Interoperability and Policy & Regulatory Affairs.Membership in the WBA includes major operators, service providers, enterprises, hardware and software vendors, and other prominent companies that support the ecosystems from around the world. The WBA Board comprises influential organizations such as Airties, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Boldyn Networks BT, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Comcast, HFCL, HPE, Intel, Reliance Jio, RUCKUS Networks, Telecom Deutschland and Turk Telekom.Follow Wireless Broadband Alliance:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.