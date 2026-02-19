Amwins Announces New Hospitality Practice

Industry-aligned team brings greater focus, expertise and market access for hospitality risks.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amwins , a leading global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, announced today the launch of its new Hospitality Practice, a dedicated industry-focused group designed to support retail partners as hospitality risks become more complex and competitive.Hospitality has long been a core area of strength for Amwins, with significant volume placed across lines of business nationwide. As the sector has continued to evolve - driven by rising property values, tighter underwriting standards and shifting loss trends - Amwins formalized this practice to better align its deep expertise, resources and market relationships around the needs of our retail clients. With the addition of Hospitality, Amwins now has 12 P&C risk and industry practice groups – exemplifying our commitment to specialization and adding value to our account placements.The practice will be co-led by Michelle Yuko, executive vice president and property broker based in Satellite Beach, Florida, and Joey Shapiro, executive vice president and casualty broker based in Chicago. While continuing to manage their books of business, they will serve as national practice leaders guiding key business initiatives and working closely with Amwins’ corporate departments and hospitality specialists across the firm.“Complex hospitality risks demand a higher level of specialization and coordination,” said Yuko. “By bringing our teams together under a dedicated practice, we’re better positioned to share insight, collaborate more effectively and deliver creative, responsive solutions that help our retail partners compete and win.”Shapiro added, “Our retailers are increasingly aligned by industry vertical, and this practice mirrors that shift, allowing us to bring together experience, data and market access in a more intentional way, helping brokers move faster and place business with greater confidence.”Amwins is a key wholesaler in the hospitality sector placing more than $1.6 billion in annual premium through 760 brokers, underwriters and team members across the firm. Through its Hospitality Practice, Amwins will focus on expanding collaboration, enhancing communication, and delivering additional resources across product development, training, data & analytics, and marketing. The practice will also serve as a platform for sharing industry intelligence and developing new strategies to help retailers navigate a rapidly changing market.“Michelle and Joey each bring strong, complementary and well-rounded experience to this role,” said Sam Baig, president of Amwins Brokerage. “We’re excited to have them lead this new industry practice and look forward to its impact across the business.”Yuko brings nearly 20 years of industry experience, with a strong technical foundation built during her early career in underwriting before transitioning to wholesale broking. She has spent 14 of those years with Amwins, developing deep expertise in hospitality property risks and market dynamics. In addition to her brokerage leadership, Yuko serves as a committee member for the Wholesale & Specialty Insurance Association (WSIA), reflecting her ongoing involvement in industry leadership and advancement.A dedicated casualty professional, Shapiro joined Amwins in 2018 and has focused primarily on providing tailored, custom risk solutions for clients in the hospitality sector. He was recognized as a 2025 Rising Star by Insurance Business America, demonstrating his dedication to excellence and innovation within the field.For more information on Amwins’ hospitality capabilities, visit amwins.com/hospitality About AmwinsAmwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefits and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $50 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com

