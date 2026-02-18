BAY CITIES APPOINTS RICHARD KHOJAYAN AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Bay Cities' new Chief Operating Officer Richard Khojayan

Richard has a talent for uncovering hidden capacity and turning operational pain points into performance gains.” — Greg Tucker, Chairman and CEO of Bay Cities

PICO RIVERA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bay Cities , a leading provider of innovative retail packaging, in-store displays, and fulfillment solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Richard Khojayan as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).With over two decades of experience transforming complex manufacturing operations into streamlined, high-output environments, Richard joins Bay Cities at a pivotal time of growth, innovation, and strategic expansion.Richard brings expertise in improving uptime, reducing waste, and implementing systems that make quality and delivery repeatable. His hands-on leadership and deep operational knowledge are already reshaping Bay Cities’ production landscape."Richard has a talent for uncovering hidden capacity and turning operational pain points into performance gains,” said Greg Tucker, Chairman and CEO of Bay Cities. “His background in corrugated, CPG, and high-mix environments—along with his sharp focus on flow, accountability, and customer impact—makes him the ideal leader to drive operational excellence across our facilities.”Richard’s career spans global brands and manufacturing leaders such as Unilever, Nestlé, Nature Made, Harman Kardon, and Golden West Packaging Group (formerly Fleetwood Fiber). His operational reach includes industries like food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, medical devices, automotive, aerospace, and corrugated & folding carton production.He holds a Master of Science in Engineering Management and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering, and is certified as a Six Sigma Black Belt, Project Management Professional (PMP), and Agile Certified Practitioner (ACP).In his role as COO, Richard is focused on building systems that drive long-term scalability and operational precision across Bay Cities’ vertically integrated supply chain—from paper to packout. His leadership complements Bay Cities’ continued investment in automation, sustainability, and client-first solutions.Outside of work, Richard enjoys cycling, the outdoors, writing business plans, and playing poker. He lives in Southern California with his wife and two daughters.About Bay CitiesBay Cities, a leading provider of innovative retail packaging, in-store displays, and fulfillment solutions, delivers vertically integrated, sustainable solutions for retail, industrial, and e-commerce applications.Headquartered in Los Angeles with nationwide reach, we deliver end-to-end services, from design and structural engineering to manufacturing, fulfillment, and distribution. Our deep retail expertise ensures compliance with in-store guidelines while maximizing on-shelf impact.As a 100% employee-owned company, we take pride in delivering results that exceed expectations. Our materials are SFI™- and FSC™-certified, 100% recyclable, and made from 99% post-consumer waste with lower GHG emissions than industry peers. Learn more by visiting www.bay-cities.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.