Bay Cities Expands Regional Footprint with Move to New Oak Forest Facility

Bay Cities’ Midwest new state-of-the-art packout, fulfillment, and logistics facility

OAK FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bay Cities’ Midwest packout, fulfillment, and logistics facility, is pleased to announce its upcoming relocation to a new state-of-the-art facility at Logistics Property Company ’s (LogiPropCo) building located at 16799 Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest, Illinois. The move marks a significant milestone in Bay Cities’ growth strategy and commitment to delivering world-class operational efficiency and service excellence.Set to begin operations on February 27, 2026, the new facility spans 233,119 square feet and is strategically located to major retailers.“This expansion reinforces Bay Cities’ long-term investment in the Midwest and enables us to continue offering the agility, precision and scalable solutions our clients depend on,” said Greg Tucker, Chairman and CEO of Bay Cities. “We’re excited to work with Logistics Property Company in improving the facility and bringing this next chapter of growth to life.”Bay Cities’ new facility features modern infrastructure designed to support high-volume packout and fulfillment programs, improved access to major transportation routes, and optimized layout for operational flow.Key Highlights:- 233,119 sq. ft. facility- 24 miles to Downtown Chicago- Minutes from major highway to north, south, east, or west- Flow-through building design- Secured receiving lot, plus 24/7 security monitoring inside- Receiving: 20 dock doors plus 1 ramp door; Shipping: 20 dock doors plus 1 ramp- Over 100,000 sq. ft. dedicated production area- 8,200 sq. ft. pop-up temperature-controlled room- Full POP and pallet display packout- Blister packing- Shrink film packaging- Lot tracking- BRCGS certification- Custom client portal which grants us access to your programs 24/7- Ideal for multi-vendor pass-through programs“This project exemplifies the type of efficient, well-located industrial real estate that Logistics Property is proud to develop,” said Ben Fish, Vice President for Logistics Property Company’s Midwest Region. “We’re excited to welcome Bay Cities to Oak Forest and to support their continued success in the logistics and fulfillment sector.”Client & Retailer Information:Clients and partners will be contacted in the coming months to update shipping records and notify retailers of the new ship point.About Bay CitiesBay Cities is the leading designer and manufacturer of retail packaging and displays, delivering vertically integrated, sustainable solutions for retail, industrial, and e-commerce applications.Headquartered in Los Angeles with nationwide reach, we deliver end-to-end services, from design and structural engineering to manufacturing, fulfillment, and distribution. Our deep retail expertise ensures compliance with in-store guidelines while maximizing on-shelf impact.As a 100% employee-owned company, we take pride in delivering results that exceed expectations. Our materials are SFI™- and FSC™-certified, 100% recyclable, and made from 99% post-consumer waste with lower GHG emissions than industry peers. Learn more by visiting www.bay-cities.com About Logistics Property CompanyLogistics Property Company, LLC is a real estate operating company and investment manager focused on the acquisition, development, and management of modern logistics properties in key North American markets. The company executes a disciplined investment strategy, ensuring optimal outcomes for our investors, employees, communities, and environment. Headquartered in Chicago, Logistics Property Company owns or has under development 27.4 million square feet of logistics facilities across 14 U.S. markets. For more information, please visit logisticspropco.com. Media Contact media@logisticspropco.com

