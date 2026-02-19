BioTechnique Launches Expanded QC Services: Advanced Analytical, Lyophilization Development, Microbiology, and more

BioTechnique® is a full-service CRDMO providing cytotoxic and therapeutic sterile injectable fill-finish services in York, PA. BioTechnique offers a wide array of R&D and QC laboratory testing services, utilizing the latest equipment and innovative technologies. The BioTechnique facility encompasses 268,000 sq ft and sits on 39 acres, with opportunities for future expansion. The facility is equipped with 9 cleanroom suits and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

BioTechnique expands QC services with advanced analytics, lyophilization development, microbiology, monitoring, and cloud eQMS to speed product release.

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioTechnique®, a full‑service CRDMO, announced an expanded Quality Control (QC) services portfolio, combining advanced analytical testing, lyophilization product development, comprehensive microbiology, environmental monitoring, and cloud‑native eQMS reporting to accelerate release decisions and strengthen audit readiness for pharmaceutical and biotech clients.

Expanded Quality Control Capabilities

Analytical testing: High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) / Ultra Performance Liquid Chromatography (UPLC), Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR), Gas Chromatography (GC), Ultraviolet Visible spectroscopy (UV-Vis), Karl Fischer (coulometric & volumetric), Total Organic Carbon (TOC), pH & conductivity, osmolality, and Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC)—supporting method execution from identity/assay to stability‑informing characterization.

Microbiology: Endotoxin, bioburden, sterility testing in SKAN isolators, and MALDI‑TOF microbial identification for rapid, species‑level analyses.

Lyophilized Product Development: Lab‑scale lyophilization, Freeze Drying Microscopy (Lyostat 5 FDM), Micro press, and DSC to inform robust cycle development and product elegance.

Environmental Monitoring (EM): Viable air (active/passive), non‑viable particle counting, and surface/personnel programs aligned to ISO/USP/EU Annex 1 expectations.

Electronic QMS (ACE®): Cloud‑native eQMS with controlled documentation, real‑time tracking, and data‑driven reporting for inspections and lifecycle control.

BioTechnique’s QC services sit inside a broader in‑house CRDMO platform—formulation, fill‑finish, lyophilization, warehousing, and shipping—reducing handoffs and shortening the path from testing to product movement (including 3PL), while maintaining a single chain of documentation.

