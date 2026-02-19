Chicago Surgeons Detail Breast Augmentation Recovery Process

Chicago plastic surgeons share key points of the breast augmentation recovery process, from activity restrictions to proper post-operative care.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While breast augmentation is one of the most commonly performed cosmetic procedures, many patients still have questions about the recovery period. Board-certified Chicago plastic surgeons Dr. Brian Braithwaite and Dr. Lorri Cobbins note that patients often ask what they can expect following breast augmentation, side effects they may experience, activities they should avoid, and what they can do themselves to contribute to a safe healing process.According to Dr. Braithwaite and Dr. Cobbins, recovery following breast augmentation occurs in stages rather than all at once. The initial phase typically begins immediately after surgery and lasts for the first one to two weeks. During this time, patients may experience swelling, tightness, fatigue, and mild to moderate soreness as the body begins healing. While many patients are able to resume light daily activities relatively quickly, rest should be emphasized during the early recovery period to support proper healing and reduce complications.Activity restrictions are a critical component of the recovery process and play a significant role in long-term outcomes. As Dr. Braithwaite and Dr. Cobbins explain, “Strenuous activities, including sports, heavy lifting, and vigorous exercise, are typically restricted for several weeks to allow the body time to heal properly and stabilize the surgical results.” Similar to other breast surgeries , patients are also advised to limit upper body movement and refrain from raising their arms above shoulder level during the earliest stages of recovery. Gradual reintroduction of exercise and physical activity is generally guided by the surgeon based on a patient’s individual healing progress, implant placement, and overall health.Post-operative care instructions are designed to promote comfort, support healing tissues, and help the implants settle properly. “Following breast augmentation, most patients are instructed to wear surgical or sports bras,” Dr. Braithwaite and Dr. Cobbins mention, as these garments provide support while minimizing unnecessary movement. Some minor swelling and bruising may be apparent in the breasts initially, but these symptoms are often temporary and should gradually dissipate over time. Any discomfort or soreness that is experienced can usually be controlled easily with pain medication, and patients may drive and return to work once they are no longer taking this medicine.While many patients feel significantly better within a few weeks, full recovery from breast augmentation can take several months. During this time, swelling continues to resolve, breast tissues soften, and implants settle into a more natural position. Dr. Braithwaite and Dr. Cobbins stress the importance of follow-up appointments to monitor healing and address any concerns that may arise. By understanding the recovery process ahead of time, patients are generally better equipped to plan appropriately, set realistic expectations, and prioritize healing throughout every stage of their breast augmentation journey.About Brian Braithwaite, M.D., F.A.C.S.Dr. Brian Braithwaite is a board-certified plastic surgeon with a background in both academic medicine and military service. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Chicago and his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine before beginning a career in military medicine as a flight surgeon in the United States Navy. Following his service, Dr. Braithwaite completed a General Surgery residency at Keesler Air Force Base Medical Center and went on to pursue advanced Plastic Surgery training at the University of Louisville. His career later included leadership roles, most notably serving as Chief of Plastic Surgery at Bethesda Naval Medical Center, now Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and holds active membership in the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and The Aesthetic SocietyAbout Lorri Cobbins, M.D., F.A.C.S.Dr. Lorri Cobbins is a board-certified plastic surgeon with a strong academic foundation and extensive surgical training. She earned her medical degree from Saint Louis University, where she was awarded a Distinction in Research. She completed a five-year residency in Otolaryngology (Head and Neck Surgery) at the University of Louisville Medical Center before pursuing formal training in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Alongside her clinical work, Dr. Cobbins has remained actively involved in education and professional leadership, serving as President of the Illinois Society of Plastic Surgeons and receiving recognition for excellence in undergraduate instruction at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. Dr. Cobbins is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and is an active member in the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and The Aesthetic Society

