USX Cyber Announces Successful SOC 2 Type II Attestation for Customer Using the Guardient® Platform

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USX Cyber Announces Successful SOC 2 Type II Attestation for Customer Using the GuardientPlatformThe achievement demonstrates how Guardient enables continuous security and audit readiness for growing organizations without enterprise complexity.USX Cyber today announced that a customer using the Guardientplatform has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II attestation, validating the effectiveness of Guardient’s security-driven compliance approach in a real-world environment.SOC 2 Type II requires organizations to demonstrate that security controls are not only designed appropriately but operate effectively over an extended period. For many small and mid-sized businesses, maintaining that level of consistency is one of the most challenging aspects of compliance.“SOC 2 Type II is where theory meets reality,” said Cole McKinley, CTO of USX Cyber. “It proves that security controls aren’t just documented, they’re working day after day. This outcome shows how Guardient helps organizations sustain compliance through continuous security operations rather than last-minute preparation.”From Annual Audits to Continuous ReadinessThe customer leveraged the Guardient platform to unify security enforcement, monitoring, and compliance management into a single operational system. Rather than treating compliance as a periodic event, Guardient enabled a continuous compliance posture, where evidence was generated naturally through daily security activity.Throughout the audit period:• Security controls remained enforced and continuously monitored• Audit evidence was collected as part of normal ongoing operations• Policies and procedures stayed aligned with technical safeguards• Compliance posture remained visible and measurable at any point in timeThis approach reduced manual effort, minimized audit disruption, and helped ensure consistency throughout the SOC 2 Type II assessment window.Validating a Security-Driven Compliance ModelUnlike traditional compliance tools that focus primarily on documentation, Guardient aligns live security operations directly with compliance requirements. This allows organizations to demonstrate trust, security, and reliability using real operational data rather than static checklists.The successful SOC 2 Type II attestation validates Guardient’s ability to support rigorous compliance frameworks while remaining accessible to small and mid-sized organizations.“When security and compliance operate as one system, maintaining SOC 2 Type II becomes far more achievable,” McKinley added. “This is exactly the outcome Guardient was built to deliver.”Built for Growing, Regulated OrganizationsThe Guardient platform is designed to support organizations facing increasing regulatory and customer-driven compliance demands, including SOC 2, CMMC , HIPAA, and other compliance frameworks. By unifying security operations and continuous compliance readiness, Guardient enables regulated organizations to scale securely while meeting regulatory requirements—without added complexity or cost. Compliance alone does not ensure security, and security alone does not satisfy assessors. Guardient delivers both!About USX CyberUSX Cyber delivers a security-driven compliance platform that helps small and mid-sized organizations meet regulatory requirements such as SOC 2, CMMC, and HIPAA while strengthening real-world security. Through the Guardient platform and managed services, USX Cyber simplifies compliance so businesses can remain secure, competitive, and audit ready.

