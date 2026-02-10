USX Cyber® Announces Guardient® Version 3, Advancing Integrated Security Operations and Compliance

Guardient Version 3 expands its existing security platform with integrated threat protection, 24/7 security operations, and automated GRC compliance management.

Guardient v3 brings cybersecurity protection and compliance together. When they are fully integrated into a single system, CMMC stops being overwhelming and starts becoming manageable.” — Cole McKinley, CTO

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GuardientVersion 3 expands its existing security platform with integrated threat protection, 24/7 security operations, and automated compliance management, reducing the complexity of meeting requirements such as CMMC and SOC 2.USX Cyberannounced today the availability of GuardientVersion 3, a major evolution of its cybersecurity platform that reshapes how small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) approach security and compliance.With Version 3, Guardient enhances its existing platform by connecting continuous security enforcement, always-on monitoring, and built-in compliance management into a single operational model. These capabilities previously required multiple enterprise tools and specialized teams.“For years, small businesses have been forced to stitch together security tools on one side and compliance platforms on the other,” said Cole McKinley, CTO of USX Cyber. “Guardient v3 brings those worlds together. When security and compliance operate as one system, frameworks like CMMC stop being overwhelming and start becoming manageable.”Why This Matters for Regulated Organizations Frameworks like CMMC, SOC 2, and HIPAA place increasing demands on organizations to prove that security controls are fully documented and continuously enforced. For many SMBs, this has created uncertainty, cost pressure, and fear of lost contracts.Guardient addresses this challenge by continuously enforcing security controls, generating audit evidence through normal operations, aligning policies with actual security and monitoring practices, and providing ongoing visibility into compliance progress. For organizations preparing for CMMC, this approach dramatically reduces manual effort, lowers reliance on spreadsheets, and minimizes last-minute audit preparation.Designed for Small Teams and the Partners Who Support ThemGuardient simplifies security for lean IT teams by reducing deployment effort, centralizing management, and making compliance clear and accessible without deep technical knowledge.The platform also enables trusted service providers and consultants to support clients more efficiently using a shared system of controls, evidence, and visibility rather than fragmented tool-sets.Security-Driven Compliance, Without Enterprise ComplexityGuardient Version 3 represents a shift away from compliance as paperwork and toward compliance as an outcome of strong, continuous security.By combining cybersecurity protection, expert-led monitoring, and automated compliance management into one integrated platform, Guardient v3 gives SMBs a realistic path to meeting regulatory requirements on an accelerated timeline without breaking the bank or the business.About USX CyberUSX Cyber delivers a security-driven compliance platform that helps small and mid-sized organizations meet regulatory requirements such as CMMC, SOC 2, and HIPAA while strengthening real-world security. Through the Guardient platform and managed services, USX Cyber simplifies compliance so businesses can remain secure, competitive, and audit ready.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.