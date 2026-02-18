Attorney General James Provides Update on Gateway Project Funding

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that as a direct result of her office’s successful lawsuit against the Trump administration, all previously frozen funding for the Gateway Program’s Hudson Tunnel Project has now been released:

“This funding freeze was unlawful from the start. We took swift action in court, and now every dollar that was illegally withheld has been released. This morning, New York and New Jersey received the remaining nearly $130 million owed for the Gateway Project, finally unlocking all the funding that had been frozen.

“These funds should never have been withheld in the first place. I am thrilled that hardworking New Yorkers can now get back on the job and move forward with the most important infrastructure project in the country. We will remain vigilant to ensure this funding continues uninterrupted, so that workers and commuters are never again left in limbo by the president’s targeted and unlawful whims.

“My office will keep fighting in court to save Gateway permanently, on behalf of the millions of workers and riders who depend on it.”

Earlier this month, Attorney General James and New Jersey Acting Attorney General Jennifer Davenport sued the Trump administration to stop its unlawful, months-long freeze of Hudson Tunnel funding, which threatened to force an immediate construction shutdown. On February 6, Attorney General James won a temporary restraining order requiring the federal government to release more than $200 million in overdue funds, which took effect on February 12.

In compliance with the court’s order, the administration released $30 million on February 13, followed by an additional $77 million earlier this week. This morning, the administration delivered the remaining funds, ensuring that construction on the Hudson Tunnel can resume.