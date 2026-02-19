Dobson Fiber Selects Vitruvi Software to Support Project Delivery

Vitruvi Software | Linear Construction Management Dobson Fiber

Dobson adopts the Vitruvi platform to strengthen project visibility and coordination across fiber construction programs

Having real-time insight into field activity, engineering changes, and financial status allows us to make faster decisions and keep projects moving forward with confidence.” — Chris Johnson, Senior Vice President of Outside Plant, Dobson Fiber.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vitruvi Software , a leading construction management platform purpose-built for linear infrastructure, announced that Dobson Fiber has selected Vitruvi Software to support its fiber construction and network expansion initiatives.Dobson Fiber is a broadband provider investing heavily in the expansion of its high-performance fiber network. To support new market expansion and to meet aggressive deployment timelines, Dobson selected the Vitruvi platform to unify design, construction, and field data - enabling real-time visibility into production status, cost controls, and quality assurance across its fiber build programs.“Vitruvi gives us a more connected way to manage complex fiber builds across teams and systems,” said Chris Johnson, Senior Vice President of Outside Plant at Dobson Fiber. “Having real-time insight into field activity, engineering changes, and financial status allows us to make faster decisions and keep projects moving forward with confidence.”Vitruvi’s platform connects engineering, construction, permitting, and finance workflows into a single system of record. For Dobson Fiber, this includes improved management of Engineering Change Orders (ECOs), field reporting, permitting, materials tracking, and project closeout, all supported by mobile-first data capture with geospatial context.“We are proud to partner with Dobson Fiber as they continue to scale their fiber network,” said Gerry Spoor, CEO at Vitruvi Software. “Dobson has built a strong foundation of operational excellence and community impact. Vitruvi enhances their ability to drive even greater efficiency and project insight, reinforcing their leadership in delivering high-speed broadband where it matters most.”Dobson continues to invest in reliable, high-speed fiber infrastructure that powers homes and businesses throughout Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas. By partnering with Vitruvi, Dobson is accelerating efforts to close the digital divide, strengthen local economies, and provide resilient connectivity that communities can depend on for years to come.About Dobson FiberDobson Fiber owns and operates a 6,500+ mile regional fiber-optic network and provides high-speed internet and voice over internet telephone solutions to residential and business customers in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas. Dobson Fiber is an Oklahoma-based and privately-owned telecommunications company. To learn more, visit dobson.net.About Vitruvi SoftwareVitruvi Software is a construction management platform built specifically for linear infrastructure projects, including telecom, broadband, and utilities. Vitruvi helps teams plan, build, and control projects through real-time field data capture, automated workflows, and end-to-end project visibility. vitruvisoftware.com.

