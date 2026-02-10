Vitruvi Software Announces Tercom Construction as New Customer

Vitruvi Software | Linear Construction Management

Tercom selects the Vitruvi platform to modernize field operations and scale fiber construction delivery

— David Tucker, Director of Operations, Tercom Construction

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vitruvi Software , a leading construction management platform purpose-built for linear infrastructure, today announced that Tercom Construction has selected the full Vitruvi platform to support its construction operations.Tercom Construction is a growing engineering and construction contractor supporting telecom and broadband infrastructure projects. By adopting the entire Vitruvi platform, Tercom will digitize its end-to-end construction workflows, improve real-time visibility across projects, and better connect field and office teams.“With Vitruvi, we are moving away from manual, paper-based processes and toward a more connected, data-driven way of working,” said David Tucker, Director of Operations at Tercom Construction. “The platform gives our teams a single source of truth for field reporting, project tracking, and billing, which will help us reduce rework, speed up reporting, and scale efficiently as our business grows.”Vitruvi’s platform enables construction teams to capture accurate field data in real time, automate reporting and approvals, and streamline project closeout. For Tercom, this includes support for multilingual field crews, mobile data capture, automated workflows, and improved coordination between field, project management, and finance teams.“We are excited to welcome Tercom Construction to the Vitruvi customer community,” said Gerry Spoor, CEO at Vitruvi Software. “Tercom is a great example of a contractor investing in the right technology to increase project volume, improve operational efficiency, and deliver higher quality outcomes for their customers. By deploying the full Vitruvi platform, they are setting themselves up with a strong foundation for scale.”###About Tercom ConstructionTercom Construction is an engineering and construction contractor providing turnkey telecom and broadband services across the Pacific Northwest. The company takes a customer-focused approach to delivering high-quality field execution while continuously improving operational efficiency and project visibility. www.tercomconstruction.com About Vitruvi SoftwareVitruvi Software is a construction management platform built specifically for linear infrastructure projects, including telecom, broadband, and utilities. Vitruvi helps construction teams plan, build, and control projects through real-time field data capture, automated workflows, and end-to-end project visibility. www.vitruvisoftware.com

