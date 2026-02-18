ByteSnap Design and Digi International team up to secure embedded Linux devices

Managed security service delivers continuous OS patching, compliance reporting, and hands-on integration support for embedded Linux devices

LONGBRIDGE, BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ByteSnap Design, one of the UK’s leading embedded software and electronic design consultancies, has entered a partnership with Digi International, a global leader in IoT connectivity solutions, to launch its Premium Software Security Service . The service removes the need for manufacturers to coordinate multiple security tools, vendors, and support models, providing a single, managed approach to embedded Linux security.The collaboration is designed to address a growing challenge for connected product manufacturers: keeping embedded Linux devices secure over long operational lifecycles without overwhelming in-house teams. As vulnerability volumes increase and regulatory scrutiny tightens, many organisations struggle to maintain consistent patching and audit-ready security processes across mixed hardware estates.By combining Digi International’s vulnerability intelligence and patch distribution infrastructure with ByteSnap Design’s hands-on integration expertise, the partnership delivers both timely security updates and practical, deployment-ready validation. The service is designed to support devices from initial deployment through long-term operation, rather than treating security as a one-time activity.Unlike traditional IT environments, embedded Linux devices often operate unattended for years, making patch timing, validation, and deployment risk as critical as the vulnerability itself. This pressure is being driven by a sharp rise in disclosed Linux vulnerabilities, longer operational lifecycles for connected devices, and new regulatory expectations that require manufacturers to demonstrate ongoing post-deployment security management rather than one-time compliance. For many manufacturers, this approach also reduces the time and cost associated with building and maintaining equivalent in-house security and compliance capabilities.The Premium Software Security Service is designed to provide continuous OS security patching tailored to the exact configuration of a user’s devices. This precision ensures that clients are not overwhelmed by irrelevant updates or "noise," as ByteSnap Design identifies only the vulnerabilities specific to a customer’s active configuration.This new service also streamlines regulatory compliance through automated documentation and clear audit trails, offering security teams actionable monthly reports and verified patch histories. Unlike many conventional security solutions limited to specific hardware vendors, ByteSnap Design’s security offering is flexible and hardware-agnostic, supporting both Digi-based platforms and custom hardware implementations.As organisations face mounting pressure to secure heterogeneous device estates against evolving threats, the ability to apply updates safely and predictably becomes a critical operational requirement.The collaborative model ensures that security updates are not only identified and delivered via Digi International’s intelligence but also validated by ByteSnap Design in real-world deployment scenarios to minimise operational disruption. In addition, the service provides platform migration support for legacy devices needing OS upgrades and filters vulnerabilities so customers receive only those relevant to their deployed configurations.Graeme Wintle, Director, ByteSnap Design, commented: “One of the biggest challenges we see is manufacturers being flooded with vulnerability alerts that don’t actually apply to the devices they have deployed. Teams end up chasing noise, while genuine risks can be missed.“Too often, embedded device security is treated like traditional IT patching. In reality, these devices are deployed for years, often in inaccessible locations, where a poorly validated update can be as disruptive as a vulnerability itself. This service is about cutting through the noise — applying only the patches that matter and making sure they work reliably in real devices, not just on paper.”The service is delivered as part of Digi-based and mixed-hardware deployments, with ByteSnap Design acting as the integration and delivery partner throughout implementation and ongoing support; and is available now.About ByteSnap DesignByteSnap Design is one of the UK's leading electronics engineering consultancies, trusted by businesses worldwide to develop next-generation technology products. With over 18 years of experience and award-winning expertise, including embedded Linux, IoT, ATEX and FPGA development, and cybersecurity, ByteSnap Design delivers world-class embedded systems for clients from innovative start-ups to global corporations.There’s more to discover atAbout Digi InternationalDigi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a global technology leader empowering enterprises to build, connect, and manage the critical systems that drive their businesses. Through an integrated portfolio of managed services, intelligent software, secure connectivity, and resilient edge solutions, Digi helps enterprises monitor, update, and control assets in real time, strengthen compliance, streamline workflows, and keep distributed operations running without interruption. Since 1985, Digi has enabled organizations worldwide to modernize operations and confidently connect millions of devices.Learn more at www.digi.com

