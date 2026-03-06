Dr. Pooyan Ghamari Expands Global Release of 'The Intelligence of Bees' on Bio Inspired Resilience

Dr. Pooyan Ghamari announces the 2026 global release of The Intelligence of Bees, exploring how bee colonies inspire organizational intelligence and resilience.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Pooyan Ghamari, PhD, Swiss Economist and Cross-Border Real Estate Analyst, today announced the expanded international availability of his academic monograph, “The Intelligence of Bees: Lessons for Human Behavior, Innovation, and Organizational Strategy.” The updated 2026 edition broadens access to the interdisciplinary research work first introduced in 2023, reflecting growing global interest in bio-inspired systems and decentralized organizational models.Published as an academic and educational study, the monograph examines how naturally evolved coordination systems observed in honeybee colonies can provide analytical frameworks for modern governance, institutional cooperation, and technological resilience. The work integrates perspectives from entomology, behavioral economics, systems theory, swarm intelligence research, and organizational science.At the center of the publication is the study of Apis mellifera, the Western honeybee, whose colony structure demonstrates complex decision-making without centralized authority. Dr. Ghamari analyzes communication mechanisms such as the waggle dance, adaptive labor specialization, and quorum-based consensus formation as examples of distributed intelligence developed through evolutionary processes spanning millions of years.Rather than presenting prescriptive guidance, the book frames these biological mechanisms as conceptual models that may assist researchers, institutional leaders, and technology professionals in understanding coordination under uncertainty. The updated edition synthesizes more than fifty academic references and positions biological intelligence as a comparative lens for examining modern organizational challenges.Key themes explored include structured communication protocols inspired by natural signaling systems, adaptive role allocation within dynamic environments, and resilience patterns observed in ecosystems facing external stress. The research also discusses parallels between ecological vulnerability and systemic risk in digital infrastructures, contributing to interdisciplinary dialogue between natural sciences and emerging technological fields.Dr. Ghamari commented:“Bee colonies demonstrate that stability and adaptation can emerge through cooperation rather than centralized control. Observing how nature solves complexity allows us to reconsider how human systems organize information, distribute responsibility, and respond to uncertainty.”The expanded release reflects increasing academic and professional engagement with bio-inspired innovation across research institutions and technology sectors worldwide. The publication is intended for scholars, educators, organizational researchers, and professionals interested in interdisciplinary approaches connecting natural systems with human decision environments.The full announcement and official download access are available at: https://a.land/news/download-the-intelligence-of-bees-revolutionary-lessons -from-nature-for-human-innovation-family-office-strategy-and-cybersecurityAbout Dr. Pooyan Ghamari, PhDDr. Pooyan Ghamari is a Swiss economist, author, and cross-border real estate analyst whose research focuses on interdisciplinary systems connecting economics, organizational structures, and emerging technological environments. As Founder and CEO of ALand FZE, he works across Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and Europe analyzing structural frameworks shaping global investment and institutional development.Forward-Looking Statements DisclaimerThis press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and may change without notice. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.Media ContactDr. Pooyan Ghamari, PhDZurich, SwitzerlandALand FZEEmail: info@a.landPhone: +41 79 279 79 79Website - https://a.land/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.