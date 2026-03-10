Edimakor Integrates Seedram 5.0, Vidu Q3 Turbo & Kling 3.0, With Seedance 2.0 Coming

HONGKONG, HONGKONG, CHINA, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edimakor has announced a major upgrade to its creative platform by integrating three advanced AI models : Seedram 5.0 for image generation , Vidu Q3 Turbo for video generation, and Kling 3.0 for cinematic-quality video output. Edimakor is also preparing to integrate Seedacne 2.0, a powerful multimodal video model, in the near future.This update is more than a technical improvement. It represents a complete evolution in AI-powered creative support.With these new models, Edimakor strengthens its role as an all-in-one professional solution — offering seamless tools for images, storyboarding, video, and audio production in one unified platform.Four Breakthrough Technologies Powering the Platform1. Seedram 5.0 – Search-Enabled Image GenerationSeedram 5.0 introduces the world’s first image model with search-enabled generation.This allows creators to generate highly accurate images connected to current events, public figures, brand themes, or local content. The model better understands reference images and handles complex or unclear prompts with improved accuracy. It also delivers stronger subject consistency and better alignment between text and image — helping users create visuals that truly match their ideas.2. Vidu Q3 Turbo – Synchronized Audio-Video GenerationVidu Q3 Turbo is the first model capable of generating up to 16 seconds of synchronized audio and video together. Creators can now produce clips where dialogue and lip movements match naturally. The model supports multi-shot transitions, multilingual speech, and clear text rendering within videos. Edimakor enables smooth — “one-shot” clips that feel polished and seamless — perfect for social media and short-form storytelling.3. Kling 3.0 – Cinematic 4K/60fps QualityLaunched by Kuaishou, Kling 3.0 is the world’s first model supporting native 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. This delivers professional-level visual quality and fluid motion. Features include motion brush tools, multi-shot storytelling support, and lip-sync in eight languages. It is especially powerful for action scenes, sports content, and high-impact cinematic projects.4. Seedance 2.0 (Coming Soon) – Full Multimodal IntegrationSeedance 2.0 will support four input types: text, image, audio, and video.This means creators can reference and edit content across multiple formats in one workflow. The model promises exceptional motion stability, realistic physics, and strong performance in complex multi-character scenes. It aims to set a new industry standard in generation usability.Building the Future of Cinematic CreationThis integration marks a major step forward in Edimakor’s journey toward becoming a true cinematic-grade video generation tool.By continuously integrating world-leading AI models, Edimakor transforms advanced technology into practical, ready-to-use creative tools. Edimakor’s long-term vision is to build a complete ecosystem that supports creators from initial ideas to final production - shaping the future of professional AI-powered content creation.Organisation: HITPAW CO LIMITEDContact Person: CathyWebsite: https://edimakor.hitpaw.com/ Email: partner_Edimakor_Cathy@hitpaw.comCountry: ChinaCity: HongKong

