Censinet Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Censinet announced today the successful completion of its SOC 2Type 2 examination for the Censinet RiskOps platform , its SaaS healthcare vendor risk management system.The SOC 2 Type 2 audit was conducted by A-LIGN, a leading provider of cybersecurity compliance trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations. As part of the examination, A-LIGN evaluated controls across key operational areas, including access management, system monitoring, change management, incident response, and vendor security practices.“Completing our SOC 2 Type 2 examination is a significant milestone for Censinet and a direct reflection of the standard we hold ourselves to as a company entrusted with the cybersecurity risk data of more than 200 healthcare organizations and 55,000 vendors and products,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “Healthcare is one of the most targeted and highly regulated industries in the world. Our customers need to know that Censinet RiskOps, the platform they rely on to manage third-party and enterprise risk, AI governance, and cybersecurity benchmarking meets the highest operational security standards; this report provides that assurance.”Censinet's cloud-based RiskOps platform serves a growing network of more than 50,000 vendors and products and enables healthcare organizations to assess, manage, and benchmark cybersecurity risk at scale. The SOC 2 Type 2 report supports the security, compliance, and risk management requirements that healthcare systems, health plans, and their partners depend on when evaluating technology vendors.“We ask healthcare organizations every day to trust us with some of their most sensitive risk and vendor data,” said David Woska, Ph.D., Chief Information Security Officer of Censinet. “Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 isn't just a checkbox, but proof that we practice what we preach. If we're going to help our customers raise the bar on risk management and cybersecurity in healthcare, we must hold ourselves to those same rigorous standards.”Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 audit is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company’s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.“Congratulations to Censinet for earning their SOC 2 attestation, which is a widely recognized signal of trust and security,” said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. “It’s great to work with organizations like Censinet who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report.”This certification demonstrates Censinet’s continued commitment to compliance and provides customers with confidence that required safeguards are in place to protect their data.About CensinetCensinet, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps™, the industry's first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps delivers total automation across all third-party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.About A-LIGNA-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and a leading HITRUST and FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.com.# # #

