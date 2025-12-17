Censinet Launches AI Governance, Risk, and Compliance Webinar Series

Industry Leaders and Experts to Address Healthcare’s Critical Security and Operational Gaps

We are witnessing a fundamental shift in the threat landscape due to artificial intelligence. The adoption of AI is now colliding with the realities of vulnerability management and governance” — Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Censinet , the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, announced today the launch of a comprehensive four-part webinar series , "AI Governance, Risk, and Compliance in Healthcare." Beginning January 7, 2026, the series brings together the industry’s foremost authorities on AI security, clinical informatics, and cybersecurity policy to equip healthcare leaders with the tools needed to secure and govern the rapid influx of AI technologies.As healthcare organizations race to deploy AI-powered applications—from clinical decision support to ambient documentation—traditional security models are failing to address new attack surfaces. Large language models (LLMs) and autonomous agentic AI introduce vulnerabilities such as prompt injection and model poisoning that legacy vulnerability management programs were not designed to handle."We are witnessing a fundamental shift in the threat landscape due to artificial intelligence. The adoption of AI is now colliding with the realities of vulnerability management and governance," said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet, who will moderate the series. "This series is not about theory; it is about strategy and survival. We have assembled the architects of the industry’s top standards and the leaders of the nation’s largest health systems to provide the actionable intelligence CISOs and CIOs need right now."The series features a roster of distinguished experts addressing the full spectrum of AI threats and opportunities:● Defending the Algorithm (Jan. 7, 2026): Steve Wilson, Chief AI and Product Officer at Exabeam and founder of the OWASP Top 10 for Large Language Model Security, leads a deep dive into building a vulnerability management program purpose-built for the AI era. Wilson will address specific threats, including prompt injection and the emerging danger of agentic AI as a new insider threat.● Governing the Machine (Jan. 13, 2026): Matt Christensen, AVP and Deputy CISO at Intermountain Health, outlines how to build governance frameworks that protect patient data without stifling innovation. This session will provide essential policy architectures for AI procurement and strategies for board-ready risk communication.● The Augmented Physician (Jan. 14, 2026): Dr. Hamed Abbaszadegan, Physician Executive at Stanson Health (PINC AI), and a double board-certified internist/clinical informaticist, cuts through the hype to discuss workflow integration. Dr. Abbaszadegan will focus on the "human-AI partnership" and ensuring quality and safety in AI-assisted clinical decisions.● Measuring What Matters (Jan. 20, 2026): John Riggi, National Advisor for Cybersecurity and Risk at the American Hospital Association (AHA) and a 30-year FBI veteran, addresses the measurement challenge. Drawing on his experience leading the national response to the Change Healthcare crisis, Riggi will reveal benchmarking strategies that correlate with true resilience.To register for the individual sessions or the full series, please go here: https://www.censinet.com/ai-governance-risk-compliance-in-healthcare-webinar-series About CensinetCensinet, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps™, the industry’s first and only AI risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps delivers total automation across all third-party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Learn more at censinet.com.# # #

