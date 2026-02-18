Ottonomy Unveils Ottumn.AI: A Physical AI Platform Connecting Robots, Drones & Smart Infrastructure on NVIDIA

Ottumn.AI Fleet Overview Dashboard — Real-Time Orchestration of Robots, Drones & Smart Infrastructure Ottobot by Ottonomy Completing an Autonomous Curbside Delivery — Secure, Contactless Parcel Handoff Powered by Ottumn.AI Three Modalities, One Platform: Ottonomy's Ottumn.AI Connects Drones, Ground Robots & Arrive AI Smart Lockers for Seamless Delivery

Built on NVIDIA, Ottumn.AI brings Physical AI orchestration to healthcare, logistics, and smart cities through one unified platform.

With Ottumn.AI, we're moving from isolated automation to orchestrated autonomy—connecting robots, drones, Arrive Points, elevators and access doors across different environments” — Ritukar Vijay

SUNNYVALE, CA 94085, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today at the India AI Summit, Ottonomy announced the launch of its new platform, Ottumn.AI . Built using NVIDIA AI infrastructure and with support from the NVIDIA Inception program, this groundbreaking platform is designed to orchestrate autonomous robots, drones and smart infrastructure for applications in healthcare, manufacturing and local commerce.Ottumn.AI is a cloud‑based orchestration and integration platform that connects modular robots and smart infrastructure—enabling drones, cleaning robots, patrolling robots, smart mailboxes, elevators, and building systems to work as one. The platform’s strong demonstration is done by asynchronous deliveries, enabling goods to be moved, picked up and dropped off without human involvement at the point of exchange. It involves integration with partners such as Arrive AI and Skye Air Mobility, Ottonomy has created a system where ground robots, aerial drones, elevators and smart mailboxes (Arrive Points) communicate seamlessly.​Powered by a neurosymbolic approach that combines modern AI (vision‑language models) with strict safety rules (symbolic logic), Ottumn.AI ensures robots can see and understand their environment while strictly following safety and operational regulations. The platform features a multi‑layer architecture that unifies edge intelligence, infrastructure control, and cloud orchestration.​Neurosymbolic AI & VDA5050: Hybrid neural networks for perception combined with symbolic reasoning for planning, with VDA5050‑compliant fleet orchestration for vendor‑agnostic interoperability.​Edge‑to‑Cloud Orchestration: NVIDIA Jetson at the edge for sub‑30 ms latency decisions, with cloud GPUs for digital twins, simulation, and V2X integration.​Asynchronous Delivery Ecosystem: Unattended pickup and drop‑off via smart receptacles and multi‑modal logistics combining ground robots and drones for true last‑inch delivery.​Cloud Teleoperation and Orchestration: Scalable, safe autonomy with remote assistance, fleet coordination, and continuous performance optimization.​Together, these layers deliver an adaptive, explainable, and infrastructure‑aware robotic ecosystem ready for industrial and urban automation. Ottumn.AI use NVIDIA Isaac Sim, an open robotics simulation framework, to create digital twins for testing, NVIDIA Jetson for on‑device computing, and NVIDIA accelerated computing to manage fleets globally. Ottonomy also plans to use NVIDIA Cosmos open world foundation models and NVIDIA Nemotron family of open models with open weights, training data, and recipes for future development.​Addressing a Global NeedThe logistics and automation market is facing a labor shortage and a demand for efficiency. Ottumn.AI solves the last‑mile and “last‑inch” delivery gap by connecting isolated machines into a single, efficient network.Universal Compatibility (VDA5050) - Ottumn.AI is built to play well with others and complies with the VDA5050 standard, meaning it can manage mixed fleets. Ottobots, third‑party cleaning robots and drones can all operate under one orchestration brain, preventing vendor lock‑in and making scaling easier for businesses.​ Ottumn.AI will be demonstrated live at the India AI Summit / India AI Impact Summit 2026, featuring a multi‑modal mission involving robots, drones and building integration.Strategic Partnerships"With Ottumn.AI, we're moving from isolated automation to orchestrated autonomy—the first asynchronous deliveries framework connecting robots, drones, Arrive Points, elevators and access doors in live environments like hospitals, sidewalks or campuses," said Ritukar Vijay, CEO and Founder of Ottonomy. "Built using NVIDIA AI infrastructure and enabled by partnerships with Arrive AI and Skye Air Mobility, Ottumn.AI delivers the intelligence, safety and scale required to navigate complex physical environments."​Arrive AI (NASDAQ: ARAI)Ottonomy has partnered with Arrive AI to integrate Arrive Points™—smart, secure receptacles that act as a universal exchange point.​Secure exchange: Robots drop items into the Arrive Point and staff retrieve them later.Smart features: Climate control for medicine and UV sterilization for hygiene.Result: In hospitals, nurses can place a specimen in the box and walk away; the system handles the rest.Skye Air MobilityPartnering with India’s leading drone platform, Ottumn.AI extends its reach to the sky.Seamless handover: The system coordinates handoffs between ground robots and drones.Speed: Ensures quick delivery windows in congested cities.Sustainability: Reduces carbon emissions significantly compared to traditional courier vans.About OttonomyOttonomy pioneers autonomous delivery and industrial robotics, with Ottumn.AI as its neurosymbolic cloud orchestration platform for safe and scalable Physical AI in healthcare, manufacturing and commerce. Learn more at https://ottonomy.io and https://ottumn.ai Contact - connect@ottonomy.io

