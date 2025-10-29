Ottonomy and Arrive AI Launch World's First Fully Asynchronous Robotic Medical Deliveries at Hancock Regional Hospital

Asynchronous Deliveries of Ottobots with Arrive Points Contextual Navigation in healthcare facilities

Intelligent, autonomous delivery robots to healthcare, enabling secure, unattended biospecimen transport and freeing clinical staff for direct patient care

Every minute spent delivering samples is a minute not spent with patients. Having the robots handle those deliveries is going to save us so much time.” — Clara Quakenbush, Medical staff at the Cancer Center, Hancock Health

SUNNYVALE, CA 94085, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottonomy Inc., a California-based leader in autonomous delivery robots powered by advanced Contextual AI, today announced the hard launch of a two-year partnership with Arrive AI (NASDAQ: ARAI) to deploy world's first deployment of fully asynchronous robotic pick up and deliveries of medical specimens at Hancock Health , a regional healthcare system and member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. This marks significant cost savings and operational efficiencies for Hancock Health while enabling healthcare professionals to focus on direct patient care.The partnership integrates Ottonomy's Ottobot autonomous delivery robots with Arrive AI's patented smart receptacles, called Arrive Points™, to create the world's first unattended pickup and drop-off system for healthcare deliveries—eliminating the need for human handoffs at delivery endpoints."Hospitals are huge places. Medical professionals, who would rather be delivering direct patient care, walk thousands of steps a day moving biospecimens and other items," said Ottonomy CEO Ritukar Vijay. "The combination of Arrive Points and Ottobot robots offers enormous value."Ottonomy's Ottobot robots travel autonomously between Arrive Points throughout Hancock Regional Hospital, transporting biospecimens and other medical items that would otherwise require valuable clinical staff time. The robots navigate complex hospital environments safely and efficiently using Ottonomy's proprietary Contextual AI technology—a behavior-based, situationally aware navigation system designed for crowded, dynamic healthcare settings."The asynchronous pickup and delivery with secure chain-of-custody is a huge boost to clinicians' valuable time," Vijay added. "This is the world's first unattended pickup and drop-off by robots in healthcare. It's game changing."Transforming Healthcare LogisticsHancock Regional Hospital has Arrive Points installed throughout the facility serving the Sue Ann Wortman Cancer Center and are located near the laboratory and surgical center. Each is about one-eighth of a mile from nurses' stations. When lab specimens are ready for transport, staff place them in the nearest Arrive Point. The unit signals an Ottobot, which retrieves the items autonomously and delivers them to the designated Arrive Point. Medical staff are alerted that a delivery is waiting, and items remain at the proper temperature until authorized staff retrieve them.The impact on clinical workflow is immediate and measurable. Clara Quakenbush, a medical assistant at the Cancer Center, said she often spends at least 90 minutes a day walking specimens between the Cancer Center and hospital lab, making an estimated 10 to 15 such trips daily. Using the Arrive Points and Ottobot system cuts that time away from patients at least in half."Every minute spent delivering samples is a minute not spent with patients," Quakenbush said. "Having the robots handle those deliveries is going to save us so much time.""Some hospitals, including a few in Indiana, already use robots for repetitive tasks, but those still require human interaction when the robots reach their destinations," said Arrive AI CEO Dan O'Toole. "Ours is the first to provide a universal access point where biospecimens can be securely housed until busy healthcare professionals are ready for them. At scale, our platform will generate data insights that drive even greater innovation."Steve Long, president and CEO of Hancock Health, said his team is always looking for ways to improve efficiencies and found the Arrive AI solution especially compelling."Patient care is our top priority and introducing Arrive AI into our facility helps ensure our providers can maximize one-on-one time with their patients," said Long. "Whether through the latest surgical innovations or robotics, Hancock Health is committed to staying at the forefront of healthcare technology to provide the best care for East Central Indiana."Long noted that performance indicators make it likely Hancock Health will expand the technology across its broader network of more than 30 locations in East Central Indiana.Scalable Framework for Healthcare InnovationThe multi-phase rollout of Ottobots with Arrive AI is designed to showcase how asynchronous automation can transform healthcare operations. For Ottonomy, this deployment validates the company's approach to healthcare robotics—combining Level 4 autonomous navigation with secure integration into clinical workflows. The partnership demonstrates how Ottonomy's robots can operate seamlessly in complex healthcare environments, delivering measurable operational improvements while maintaining the highest standards for chain-of-custody and patient safety.About Ottonomy Inc.Ottonomy Inc. is a California-based leading robotics company with strong momentum in healthcare and pharmaceutical indoor/outdoor logistics. Ottonomy specializes in Level 4 autonomous delivery robots powered by advanced Contextual AI enabling its behavior-based, situationally aware navigation in complex, crowded environments and all-weather conditions—ensuring safe, efficient, and contactless deliveries. Ottonomy's robots are deployed across leading healthcare facilities, enterprise campuses and airports across the globe.Learn more at https://www.ottonomy.io andvia the company press kit ( https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1rBFamNFqEr5meUi01sp6usO2H0gwmJ3B?usp=drive_link Media contact: media@ottonomy.io, connect@ottonomy.ioAbout Arrive AIArrive AI (NASDAQ: ARAI) is a leader in autonomous delivery infrastructure, developing AI-powered Arrive Points™ to serve as secure, climate-assisted endpoints for package delivery by drones, robots and conventional carriers. Learn more atand via the company press kitMedia contact: Cheryl Reed atmedia@arriveai.comInvestor Relations Contact: Alliance Advisors IR atARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.comAbout Hancock HealthHancock Health, a Mayo Clinic Care Network Member, is a full-service healthcare network serving East Central Indiana at Hancock Regional Hospital and more than 30 other locations to ensure convenience to high quality care. A member of the Suburban Health Organization (SHO) and partner to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital, Hancock Health believes in the power of partnerships to lower costs and improve health outcomes for patients. Hancock Health's expert physicians have access to Mayo Clinic's research, diagnostic, and treatment resources across specialties including cancer care, women's health, primary care, wellness, emergency medicine, and more—all with the goal of improving health outcomes and making health possible for East Central Indiana.Media Contact: Linda Jackson:linda@pencemediagroup.com

