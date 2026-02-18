Keeper Security Brings Native Google Cloud Support to KeeperPAM for Unified, Multi-Cloud Privileged Access Management

Native integration extends zero-trust identity security and privileged access management across Google Cloud, AWS and Microsoft Azure

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keeper Security , the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge identity security and Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform, today announces expanded PAM capabilities for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) environments. The latest enhancements to KeeperPAM enable organisations to centrally manage and monitor privileged access, and rotate privileged credentials for Google Cloud infrastructure and Google Workspace identities – addressing one of the most persistent security blind spots in modern cloud environments.As organisations accelerate cloud adoption, identity-based attacks have become a leading cause of data breaches. This risk is amplified by AI-driven automation, which dramatically increases the number and privilege of Non-Human Identities (NHIs) operating in cloud environments. In Google Cloud environments, privileged access is often fragmented, spanning non-human identities like service accounts and automation, as well as human identities embedded within IAM policies. These accounts frequently remain overprivileged and the credentials unrotated, which creates an expanded identity attack surface and increases the blast radius when a compromise occurs.KeeperPAM closes this gap by delivering identity-first, cloud-native PAM for Google Cloud – converging infrastructure, SaaS and NHI security into a single zero-trust platform.“Cloud security failures rarely stem from a single misconfiguration – they stem from unmanaged identity sprawl,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. “With KeeperPAM, organisations can apply zero-trust principles consistently across Google Cloud infrastructure and Google Workspace identities, enforcing least privilege and eliminating standing access without adding complexity.”Unifying Infrastructure and Identity Security in Google CloudKeeperPAM integrates with Google Cloud using a dedicated service account and a lightweight Keeper Gateway, enabling outbound-only, agentless access that aligns with zero-trust architecture. The platform automatically discovers GCP resources and identifies privileged identities referenced in IAM policies, including Google Workspace users.Key capabilities include:• Unified privileged access management for GCP and Google Workspace: Secure and govern both infrastructure credentials and human identities from a single platform.• Automated credential rotation: Rotate passwords for Google Workspace users and cloud service accounts to eliminate standing privileges.• Least-privilege enforcement by design: Support for custom, minimal-permission IAM roles reduces over privileged access and limits the blast radius of a breach.• Zero-knowledge protection for cloud credentials: Service account keys and privileged credentials are encrypted and stored in the Keeper Vault, never exposed to users or endpoints.• Audit-ready visibility and compliance: Centralised logging and reporting simplify audits and support regulatory requirements across cloud environments.Built for Modern Cloud, Multi-Cloud and Hybrid EnvironmentsUnlike legacy PAM solutions designed for on-premises infrastructure, KeeperPAM is cloud-native and purpose-built for cloud, multi-cloud and hybrid environments. The platform requires no inbound firewall changes, no bastion hosts and no agents, allowing organisations to secure Google Cloud environments without disrupting existing architectures or workflows. These capabilities extend KeeperPAM’s unified privileged access controls consistently across Google Cloud, AWS and Microsoft Azure.“Most PAM tools were never designed to manage cloud identities at scale, especially human identities embedded in SaaS platforms like Google Workspace,” said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. “KeeperPAM reflects how cloud environments actually operate today, delivering practical least-privilege controls, automated rotation and visibility across identities that attackers increasingly target.”Reducing Breach Impact Through Zero TrustBy eliminating standing access and enforcing continuous verification, KeeperPAM helps organisations reduce the impact of credential compromise. The platform supports a zero-trust, assume-breach security model that limits lateral movement and shortens the window of exposure when credentials are misused.The new Google Cloud capabilities are available immediately as part of the KeeperPAM platform. Full technical documentation is available at docs.keeper.io ###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity software companies that protects thousands of organisations and millions of people in over 150 countries. Keeper is a pioneer of zero-knowledge and zero-trust security built for any IT environment. Its core offering, KeeperPAM, is an AI-enabled, cloud-native platform that protects all users, devices and infrastructure from cyber attacks. Recognised for its innovation in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM), Keeper secures passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints with role-based enforcement policies, least privilege and just-in-time access. Learn why Keeper is trusted by leading organisations to defend against modern adversaries at https://www.keepersecurity.com/ Learn more: https://www.keepersecurity.com/

