FREN Park: Reimagining Play for a Healthier, Brighter Future

New discovery park coming to South GA-merging physical play, creativity, transformable spaces

It’s an extraordinary destination built around movement, nature, and play. Climbing nets, educational playgrounds, themed dining and more, come together to create memories and feel like you belong.” — Stephen Nottingham, CEO

RICHMOND HILL, GA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FREN Park , located just outside Savannah in Richmond Hill, is an indoor/outdoor park (on a 22-acre site off I-95) designed for kids and families to learn, explore, and play beyond the classroom. The exhibits and experiences are designed to spark creativity and wonder. FREN Park is a community asset built to support education, wellness, and family connection, while positively impacting the local and statewide economy.“It’s an extraordinary destination built around movement, nature, and play,” says Stephen Nottingham, CEO of FREN. “Climbing nets, splash pads, mini golf, educational playgrounds, and globally themed dining, come together to create memories that last a lifetime. Designed with intention and heart, no matter how you come, there’s room to play hard, laugh often, and feel like you belong.”Developed by a global, multidisciplinary design team, the park will be an economic driver balancing learning and edutainment options where there is significant housing and retail growth. In addition to the local impact, FREN Park will serve as a real-world testing ground, where experiential ideas can be tried, refined, and adapted to other community settings like schools, healthcare spaces, and mixed-use developments.FREN Park’s construction is planned in concurrent phases beginning in 2026, with a planned opening in late 2028. The FREN Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is leading the $30 million capital campaign to bring the project to life. Founding partners are being secured prior to groundbreaking and will help define the final scope, programming priorities, and experiential ambition of the campus.“This is a generational build,” added Nottingham. “The partners who step forward now will shape a destination that serves families long after this growth cycle has passed.”To learn more about ways to engage, contact support@frenfoundation.org. If you are a member of the media and wish to interview a member of the leadership team, contact Amy Parrish (404) 310-6559 or Rob Kremer (404) 218-3077.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.