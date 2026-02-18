Minister Dean Macpherson welcomes additional 35,000 jobs created in construction

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has welcomed the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) results for Quarter 4 of 2025, released on Tuesday, which show that the construction sector created a further 35,000 new jobs during the quarter, the second largest job creator in the country. The latest job creation numbers follow the 130,000 jobs created in the third quarter of 2025, and confirm that the recovery in the construction sector is being sustained.

Minister Macpherson said the sustained growth in construction employment demonstrates that the industry is beginning to trust that the government is serious about reforming procurement, strengthening governance and ensuring projects are completed on time and within budget.

“After many years in which the construction industry experienced decline, subdued state investment and stalled projects, it is encouraging to see that job growth in the sector is not a once-off spike, but part of a sustained upward trend. The creation of a further 35,000 jobs in the fourth quarter confirms that confidence is returning to the industry. It shows that when reforms are implemented, and infrastructure investment begins to flow more efficiently, the sector responds,” Minister Macpherson said.

“As we continue to implement reforms within the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure and its entities, we expect this positive momentum to continue. The objective is clear: restore the construction sector as a reliable engine of growth and job creation for South Africa. The work now lies in accelerating delivery even further so that South Africans see more cranes in the sky, more shovels in the ground, and more opportunities being created in communities across the country.”

