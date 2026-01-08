iOT365 Introduces LLM-Native Autonomous SOC for Industrial Environments

iOT365 autonomous, AI-powered SOC protecting critical infrastructure environments

Autonomous, LLM-native SOC unifying IDS, SIEM, and SOC to eliminate Tier 1 and Tier 2 operations in OT and critical infrastructure

The future of OT security is autonomous. AI must execute detection, investigation, and response at machine speed.” — Alexander Tartakovsky

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iOT365, a global OT cybersecurity leader delivering autonomous protection for critical infrastructure, today announced the launch of its autonomous, LLM-native security operations platform. The new architecture unifies intrusion detection, security analytics, and SOC execution into a single software-defined system designed to eliminate labor-intensive Tier 1 and Tier 2 security operations.The platform introduces an AI-powered forensic analyst capable of autonomously performing alert triage, investigation, correlation, and response—functions traditionally handled by human SOC teams. By embedding AI reasoning directly across the security stack, iOT365 enables continuous, closed-loop security operations without human involvement in routine workflows.“Security operations were built around the assumption that humans must review every alert and investigate every signal,” said Alexander Tartakovsky, CEO of iOT365. “That assumption no longer holds. With iOT365, security operations become software-defined, with AI executing detection, investigation, and forensic reasoning continuously and at machine speed.”Despite decades of innovation, SOCs supporting industrial and critical infrastructure environments remain costly, talent-constrained, and overwhelmed by alerts and false positives. Staffing and operational overhead continue to consume a disproportionate share of cybersecurity budgets, with limited improvement in response times or breach outcomes.“The current SOC model does not scale for industrial environments,” Tartakovsky added. “Organizations are being asked to defend increasingly complex OT systems using human-heavy processes that were never designed for safety-critical, always-on operations. Our approach shifts execution from people to software, while keeping human experts focused on oversight, governance, and high-impact decisions.”Unlike platforms that apply AI only at the analytics or SOC interface level, iOT365 embeds LLM-native reasoning across its entire architecture. At the IDS layer, the platform delivers behavioral and protocol-aware detection for OT traffic, with deterministic operation suitable for regulated and safety-critical environments. At the SIEM layer, it performs autonomous correlation and natural-language reasoning across industrial telemetry, automatically grouping, prioritizing, and classifying incidents. At the SOC layer, the AI forensic analyst reconstructs complete attack timelines, determines blast radius and affected assets, and produces investigation-ready reports.By automating alert validation, investigation, and response logic, iOT365 enables organizations to eliminate manual Tier 1 alert triage and significantly reduce Tier 2 investigation workloads. The result is faster detection and response, continuous 24/7 coverage without staffing constraints, and improved operational resilience. Tier 3 experts remain focused on advanced threat hunting, architecture, and compliance—where human expertise delivers the greatest strategic value.The platform is purpose-built for environments where traditional SOC models struggle, including industrial networks, air-gapped and regulated infrastructures, and safety-critical systems. These environments demand deterministic detection, minimal noise, and zero operational disruption—making them a natural entry point for iOT365 across energy, utilities, manufacturing, transportation, water, and other critical infrastructure sectors.The iOT365 autonomous SOC platform is commercially available, with phased enterprise deployments underway. Planned roadmap initiatives include expanded AI-driven threat hunting, deeper industrial protocol coverage, and advanced detection-engineering automation.About iOT365iOT365 is a global OT cybersecurity leader delivering a unified IDS, SIEM, and SOC platform purpose-built for critical infrastructure environments. By embedding AI reasoning throughout the security stack, iOT365 enables scalable, resilient security operations with dramatically reduced human dependency.

