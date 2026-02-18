Based Trading Cards Launches Pre-Orders For Orange Pill In A Pack Series 4: The Simulation

Orange Pill In A Pack Series 4 - The Simulation The Experience Box by Based Trading Cards Orange Pill in a Pack Series 4 - The Simulation

The Simulation Includes Industry First Masterclass Printing Technology, a Gamified 1:420 Golden Key Hunt for a $69,000 BASED Dodge Challenger

STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pre-orders are now live for Orange Pill In A Pack Series 4: The Simulation, the latest release from California based premium art collective Based Trading Cards. Arriving in late spring, the collection pre-order features multiple bundle options, including the Experience Box, which gives collectors a chance to win a $69,000 BASED Dodge Challenger.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN - Official Rules

Break The Simulation: Series 4 is a physical antidote to the digital age.

Based Trading Cards (BTCTC) continues its mission to cut through digital noise by inviting collectors to reconnect with the tactile experience of trading cards. The Simulation, along with all collections from BTCTC revives the nostalgic excitement of the 80s and 90s while introducing fully verifiable scarcity to a market flooded with mass produced releases. With detailed artwork and thoughtfully developed themes, the collection celebrates craftsmanship and hands-on experiences, exploring ideas around independent thought, media literacy, and cultural awareness, and encouraging collectors to engage, question assumptions, and enjoy meaningful connections in a world dominated by screens.

The Simulation continues the push to elevate trading cards into a high end art form, featuring handcrafted illustrations by elite artists worldwide and select redemptions for original hand painted art from the collection authenticated as one of one works. Limited to just 21,000 packs across 875 boxes worldwide, including limited Experience Boxes with enhanced odds, exclusive inserts, premium collectibles, and a guaranteed 1/1 Series 4 printing plate, the release is built around rarity and value.

The Golden Key: A Nostalgic Adventure

The Golden Key Experience Box is the crown jewel of the release, limited to just 420 units worldwide. Each box is designed as a premium collector experience and includes professional grade custom tools such as white gloves, gold scissors, and a leather binder, along with a gold plated oversized master key artifact. Hidden inside a handcrafted miniature Challenger is the Golden Key Chase Pack, featuring a nostalgic red light, green light style reveal that creates an opening experience unlike anything else in the hobby. Every pack follows a “Kitchen Sink” format, guaranteeing a serialized hit while reinforcing BTCTC’s focus on transparency, artistry, and collector driven scarcity.

The ultimate prize is the One of One Golden Key Card, which unlocks an industry first redemption for a custom 2021 BASED Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody valued at $69,000. With odds of 1 in 420 to win the car, the giveaway offers some of the strongest odds ever presented at this scale. The winner may also choose to decline the car and instead receive $45,000 in Bitcoin, placing the final decision in the hands of the collector.

Series 4 is the company’s most ambitious release to date, introducing new innovations and collector experiences never before seen in trading cards. Orange Pill In A Pack Series 4: The Simulation features:

New Innovations - Frameless chase cards, thermal interactive ink, glow in the dark images, hidden easter eggs throughout the collection, and light bending foil on the packaging that creates a 3D effect, giving it the appearance of a glitch in reality

Limited Availability - Only 21,000 packs were produced, carefully distributed across 875 Series 4 Hobby Boxes with global supply capped at 875 boxes, including 455 loose boxes and 420 Experience Boxes

Golden Key Card - Unlock an industry first redemption for a custom 2021 BASED Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody valued at $69,000

Bundle Options - Whale Bundle (limited to 3), Shark Bundle (limited to 21) and Octopus Bundle (limited to 28) all featuring limited collection items found nowhere else

The Block Reward - Five legendary one of one cards that can be redeemed for the original handcrafted artwork used to create them

Upgraded packaging - Premium presentation designed to redefine upscale in the trading card space, featuring four different box and wrapper designs, with every Hobby Box serialized and number stamped

The Block Reward - Five legendary 1/1 cards serve as Keys redeemable for the original hand-painted artwork behind the card, each accompanied by a one-of-one Certificate of Authenticity

Golden Key Pack chances - Each Golden Key Pack may include premium inserts, exclusive artwork, elevated finishes, and the chance at two First Edition Satoshi’s Heroes one of one cards

Satoshi’s Heroes Preview - Led by the Experience Box, The Simulation serves as the launchpad for Based Trading Cards’ next phase, introducing the first cards from the upcoming Satoshi’s Heroes collection, the brand’s first mainstream level release

Step out of the simulation. Secure the truth.

"We are living in an era of unprecedented content inflation," says Alladan Flinn, founder of Based Trading Cards. "The lines between the physical and digital have blurred so deeply that it feels like we are living in a simulation. Series 4 is our physical mission to reclaim focus and sovereignty. The world needs to move back to the finite and the handcrafted to spark critical thinking and bring people back to their roots."

Widely regarded by collectors as the “Lamborghini” and “The Art” of trading cards, BTCTC has built a reputation for combining premium artwork, verifiable scarcity, and immersive collector experiences. Founded on the principles of Proof of Passion and fully disclosed print runs, the brand creates limited print collectibles designed to spark curiosity, encourage critical thinking and economic literacy, and celebrate the enduring value of physical art.

Pre orders for Orange Pill In A Pack Series 4 The Simulation are available today at at www.basedtradingcards.com

About Based Trading Cards

Based Trading Cards is a high end collectible art collective founded on the principles of Proof of Passion and Verifiable Scarcity. The company produces limited edition trading cards and collectibles designed to celebrate creativity, physical media, and shared experiences. Each release blends fine art, storytelling, and premium production to create memorable moments for collectors around the world. The latest collection, Orange Pill In A Pack Series 4: The Simulation is set for a Spring 2026 release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.