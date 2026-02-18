National Treasury hosts Post-Budget Breakfast, 26 Feb

National Treasury, in partnership with Brand South Africa (BrandSA) and the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) will host a government-led post–Budget breakfast following the tabling of the 2026 National Budget.

The post-budget breakfast will be attended by stakeholders from various sectors of society and will provide an opportunity for discussion, clarification, and engagement on the Budget’s priorities and sectoral impact.

Media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 26 February 2026

Time: 8h00 – 9h30

Venue: Hyatt Regency, Cape Town

RSVP Members of the media are kindly requested to confirm attendance by emailing media@treasury.gov.za by no later than 24th February 2026 at 15h00. No late requests will be accepted.

For any enquiries, please contact media@treasury.gov.za.

