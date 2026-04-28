Gauteng Sport, Arts and Culture on Freedom Day commemoration

As South Africa marks more than three decades since the hard-earned democratic breakthrough of freedom and democracy in 19194, the Gauteng Provincial Government reaffirms its commitment to deepening an inclusive, participatory and people-centred democratic culture that honours the sacrifices of the past while building a just and equitable future.

Commemorated under the theme” Freedom and the Rule of Law: Thirty Years of Democratic Citizenship”, the Day underscores the importance of constitutional supremacy, the rule of law, and democratic citizenship in shaping the future of the country. Freedom Month serves as a period of deep reflection on the transition from a fractured past to a constitutional democracy. For the people of Gauteng, this month is a reminder that the province played a significant role towards the journey to attain freedom.

As the province joins the rest of the country in commemorating Freedom Day, Gauteng remembers the unsung heroes and heroines of the struggle who stood firm against oppression and helped secure the democratic freedoms enjoyed today. From the province’s townships in Soweto, Alexandra, Sharpeville, Mamelodi, Tembisa, Munsieville and many others. From the factory floors, the mines, the campuses and churches served as sites of mobilisation where ordinary men and women, workers, students, faith leaders and community activists challenged injustice and demanded a democratic South Africa for all.

"In 2026, we do not just celebrate a historical Day; we celebrate a living democracy, honor those who sacrificed including by paying the highest price and recommit to building a united, inclusive and just society”, says Gauteng MEC for Education Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Lebogang Maile.

“We take this moment to pause and reflect on the role played by the arts over the years in the path to our liberation. Through song, film, paintings, books, sculptures and in theatres across our communities and outside of the country, the creative arts sector added its voice, mobilising and creating international awareness to highlight the plight of South Africans.

“Today, many creatives continue to play an active role in shaping the future of our country, promoting social cohesion, and fostering healing through their diverse talents. By using their crafts, they uplift their socio-economic conditions, while government continues to provide them with the necessary support. We recently engaged with the sector to explore ways of repositioning it so that it can contribute more effectively to the economic growth of both our province and the country,” Maile continued.

This year’s Freedom Month coincides with other milestones in the history of our country including 70 years since the 1956 Women’s March, 50 years of the 1976 Soweto uprising and 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson: MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation

Onwabile Lubhelwana

Cell: 071 531 4513

E-mail: Onwabile.Lubhelwana@gauteng.gov.za

Communications Manager

Phaladi Seakgwe

Cell: 079 075 1673

E-mail: phaladi.seakgwe@gauteng.gov.za

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