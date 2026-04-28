Minister Leon Schreiber: Announcement of PPP bidders for redevelopment of South Africa’s six busiest land ports of entry

The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Mr Njabulo Nzuza

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority, Dr Mike Masiapato

The Acting Director-General of the Department of Home Affairs, Mr Gordon Hollamby

Head of the Infrastructure South Africa, Ms Mameetse Masemola

Senior officials from the BMA and the Department of Home Affairs

Members of the Border Management Authority present

Transaction Advisors

Members of the media

Ladies and gentlemen

Today we take the next step on our journey to reform South Africa’s immigration and border management system into a modern, secure, efficient and truly world-class institutional ecosystem.

Over the past 22 months, we have worked diligently and with urgency to drive the most ambitious modernisation programme in this domain that our country has ever seen.

The bulk of that work has rightly focused on the wholesale technological overhaul of immigration and border management systems and processes, including the flagship Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system.

But in the background, our teams have been working to lay the foundation for an unprecedented infrastructure overhaul at our land borders.

The diligent work that has brought us to this moment was done through collaboration between the Department of Home Affairs, the Border Management Authority (BMA), National Treasury, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) as well as the transaction advisors who have travelled this journey with us.

My sincere appreciation goes to all of them.

Today, the BMA Commissioner will announce the six successful bidders that have been selected to physically demolish and rebuild South Africa’s six busiest land ports of entry as part of a transformative Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

This project, worth an estimated R12.5 billion, constitutes the single biggest investment ever made by the South African government in upgrading our country’s border management system.

The six ports are Lebombo, Beitbridge, Oshoek, Kopfontein, Maseru Bridge and Ficksburg.

These six ports sit at the centre of regional trade and movement.

Together, they account for over 80 percent of cross-border trade and passenger flows through South Africa’s land borders.

Their performance has a direct impact on economic growth, revenue collection, and national security.

For many years, however, these high-volume corridors have been under significant strain.

Congestion, outdated infrastructure, and fragmented systems have slowed down trade and increased the cost of doing business.

At the same time, these conditions have created an environment that is vulnerable to abuse.

Weaknesses have been exploited through illegal migration, illicit trade, and fraudulent practices that undermine both revenue collection and the rule of law.

In some areas, informal crossings and workarounds have eroded the integrity of our border environment.

The project we launch today therefore, represents the start of a new era in South African border management, further building upon the digital transformation programme that is now well underway across the immigration ecosystem.

It forms part of the BMA’s broader commitment to strengthen border security, improve the movement of people and goods, and support economic growth through modern, technology-driven infrastructure.

By redesigning our border posts around the latest world-class technology, embracing a Public-Private Partnership model, and adopting the One-Stop Border Post concept, we are fundamentally redesigning how our borders operate.

We are moving from fragmented, manual processes to integrated, digital systems.

From duplication and delay to coordination and convenience.

From vulnerability, to control.

The redevelopment of these six land ports will introduce modern, fit-for-purpose infrastructure and systems that enable real-time coordination between border agencies from South Africa and our neighbouring states.

Through this project, we are also directly delivering on the pledge made by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address (SONA), where the President sounded a clear call to action in combatting illicit trade and organised criminals – many of whom exploit precisely the problems we are now solving.

The impact will be tangible.

Shorter turnaround times.

Reduced congestion.

More predictable movement of goods and people.

These improvements go directly to the heart of economic growth.

They reduce the cost of trade, support businesses, and strengthen South Africa’s position as a regional gateway for commerce.

Studies estimate that even a 5 percent reduction in border clearance time can increase intra-regional exports by around 10 percent.

This is the scale of impact we are targeting.

At the same time, these reforms will significantly strengthen border security.

Enhanced surveillance, improved infrastructure, and integrated data systems will allow for more targeted and effective enforcement.

This will improve our ability to combat illicit trade, prevent the use of fraudulent documentation, and address non-compliance.

Importantly, this new infrastructure, combined with the stronger systems we are rolling out, creates a deterrent effect.

As enforcement becomes more effective and more visible, illegal activity is not only intercepted, it is deterred.

This is the shift we are working towards through our reform agenda: from reacting to problems, to preventing them.

A further critical outcome is the protection and enhancement of revenue.

By closing the gaps that have enabled under-declaration, fraud and illicit trade, and by improving transparency and compliance, we ensure that the state collects the revenue that is due.

This is essential for funding public services and supporting national development.

Beyond this, efficient borders enable trade.

Trade drives growth.

Growth creates jobs.

This initiative will also create local opportunities for job creation and economic development, both during construction and during ongoing operations.

For South Africans, this project means shorter queues, lower costs, and more reliable movement of goods.

It means stronger protection against illegal immigration, illicit trade, and criminal activity.

It means borders that are secure, well-managed, and governed by the rule of law.

As we move forward, the focus will be on turning these border posts into construction sites.

Of course, there is much work left to do on a project of this magnitude.

But the progress we have made in the past two years to get to this point of announcing the winning bidders is a testament to our determination to see this work all the way through.

Commissioner Masiapato will hereafter introduce the successful bidders and outline the phased approach that will advance this project to construction and, ultimately, to full operation over the coming years.

This is a catalytic investment for our country.

But it is also the latest milestone on the longer reform journey we are on to unlock the power of digital transformation and modernisation to rebuild the foundations of the South African state.

Ladies and gentlemen,

If ever there was a physical example of the Pareto principle in action, it is this project.

The Pareto principle states that roughly 80 percent of outcomes are generated by just 20 percent of inputs.

In this case, the six ports of entry we are focusing on account for roughly 11 percent of South Africa’s 53 land ports of entry.

But they generate 80 percent of traffic volume – and likely also about 80 percent of illicit activity.

By prioritising these six ports for a complete overhaul, the likes of which we have not seen before, we are working with determination to exploit 80 percent of the economic opportunities on offer, while solving 80 percent of the challenges we face in this environment.

This is smart government in action.

This is how we drive reform and public-private partnerships to enhance the integrity of our borders and strengthen the rule of law.

And this is how we unlock trade and economic growth to deliver better lives for the people of South Africa.

I thank you.

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