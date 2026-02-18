DHS Announces Historic Next Step in Border Wall Project

DHS is continuing to bring in America's best to coordinate a unified view and approach for the completion of President Trump’s border wall

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security today announced that, after an extremely competitive bidding process and engagement with dozens of companies, the highly respected Parsons Government Services Inc. will oversee and manage the completion of border wall construction.

This partnership — via the newly announced owner’s agent contract announced on February 17, 2026 — will build upon President Trump’s already historic success at wall construction while streamlining and supercharging its completion.

“With President Trump back in office, we have delivered the most secure border in American history – and we did so in the immediate aftermath of the worst border crisis in history that came from four years of Joe Biden’s disastrous open-borders policy. This administration understood that we needed to hit the ground running and produce results right away, and that’s what we did,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “For the last nine months in a row, Border Patrol has released zero illegal aliens into the interior of the country, while CBP recorded the lowest total number of encounters in the agency’s history in 2025. Now, we’re ready to move forward with completing President Trump’s border wall. We’re accelerating our efforts by using private sector expertise with the unprecedented level of investment from President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Act."

Under President Trump’s leadership, DHS is continuing to leverage America’s best to deliver on the completion of the border wall. Parsons, which provides unparalleled expertise in leading major infrastructure projects, will oversee and manage the project, and work to ensure border wall construction is on time and under budget. This will provide for the American people’s safety and security while managing their tax dollars in the most efficient way possible. This border wall construction will be covered out of the One Big Beautiful Bill Border Wall funds — which are not impacted by government shutdowns.

President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act provided DHS with a $46.5 billion investment to complete the border wall – the largest border security investment in a generation.

Funding from President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act provides modern infrastructure, advanced technology, and increased law enforcement staffing to help secure the border. Specifically, the legislation funds border barriers, non-intrusive inspection technology at ports of entry, fleet modernization, facility recapitalization, expanded hiring, and increased training capacity for CBP’s workforce.