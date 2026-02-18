SASSA on SMS notification for social grant review

South African Social Security Agency [SASSA] is encouraging beneficiaries not to ignore SMS notification which calls them to come and do social grant reviews. Upon receipt of the SMS the beneficiary must utilise the opportunity to visit SASSA offices to avoid the lapsing of the social grant and non-payment. Social grant review as legislated by the Social Assistant Act to ensure that SASSA is still paying the right social grant to a deserving and eligible beneficiary.

Beneficiaries must ensure that their contact details are updated on the SASSA system. Having updated details will confirm the eligibility and life certification, including strengthening the communication between the beneficiary and the Agency. It benefits the beneficiaries by enabling them to receive important notification which affects the status of the social grant.

Beneficiaries are required to undergo a grant review process to verify their continued eligibility for social assistance, prevent fraud or duplicate claims, which could result in the misuse of public funds which is an offence.

Currently, grant reviews are conducted at designated SASSA offices or service centers. In future, the Agency may introduce online review options to help reduce congestion at physical offices and minimize travel costs for beneficiaries.

For more information contact toll free during working days/hours 0800 60 10 11during working hours Monday – Friday.

Enquiries:

SASSA Mpumalanga Spokesperson

Mr Senzeni Ngubeni

Cell: 072 763 6114

E-mail: senzenin@sassa.gov.za

