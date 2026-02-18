Alter Announces Partnership With Chelsea Studios

Alter After Hours Salon Series Redefines Culture, Style and Sounds in New York City

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alter , the first cannabis lifestyle brand for men, and Chelsea Studios , the premier recording studio in New York City, announced Alter After Hours (AAH), an exclusive salon focused on high style and exploring all dimensions of music, fashion and arts. AAH premieres February 27th at Chelsea Studios.Alter After Hours was inspired by the great musical collaborations born in New York, and is dedicated to reimagining the salon for a new generation. Bringing together lovers of high-style, AAH creates a space for connection and collaboration, and features some of NYC’s hottest new talents.“We live in New York for a reason - it is the center of the universe for arts, culture, music and Alter After Hours was created for all of us who came here to be inspired by, and part of, what this incredible city has to offer,” said Robert Dowling, Co-Founder of Alter. “Great experiences, as with great accomplishments, rarely happen in a dark basement - they are a product of the environments, people and energy we’ve designed with Chelsea Studios.”Alter After Hours debuts in February, with additional programming and product collaborations planned throughout 2026.About AlterAlter creates premium, brand-forward cannabis products for a new generation of men who value style, substance, and responsibility. With a focus on lifestyle and design, Alter empowers men to embrace their complexity and alter their reality—wisely. www.alterwisely.com About Chelsea StudiosChelsea Studios is New York City's premier audio, content, and event production facility, located in the heart of Chelsea, Manhattan. Home to three world-class recording studios, including a flagship Dolby Atmos-designed immersive mixing suite, the facility has powered chart-topping albums, major motion pictures, and award-winning projects across music, film, and television. From emerging artists to global brands, Chelsea Studios is where creative vision meets world-class execution. https://www.chelseastudiosnyc.com/

