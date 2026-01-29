INTRODUCING ALTER, THE FIRST CANNABIS LIFESTYLE BRAND FOR MEN

Next Generation Cannabis Company is Part of an Industry Resurgence

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NY – January 29, 2026 – Alter, www.alterwisely.com , the first cannabis lifestyle brand for men, launched in New York today. The company, focused on creating products of “high style” is representative of a new generation of industry players: responsible, brand-forward and tailored for the sensibilities of a specific audience. With the rescheduling of cannabis, broad state legalization and consumer trends away from liquor to THC, investment in new cannabis brands such as Alter is on the rise.Created by long-time industry and marketing veterans, Alter brings a more focused, mature and targeted approach to an industry dominated by “stoner” culture. Alter’s design and packaging is redolent of fashion, gaming and technology consumer product lines, the brand story highlights lifestyle and responsibility, and the hyper-targeting of style-forward men in their 20s and 30s facilitates community and advocacy.“Alter addresses a much-overlooked group - men who are curating every aspect of their lives, from what they wear to what they listen to and where they hang out. This launch signals an evolution of the cannabis market from a niche serving stoners to an industry catering to the sensibilities of a broader audience,” said co-founder Robert Dowling. “Alter is already building a following in New York, where smart and plugged-in young men come to build their careers, live their best lives and express their creativity.”Alter soft-launched with flower in December in select dispensaries and quickly sold out. Flower, pre-rolls and gummies are now available in dispensaries across the state (find a complete list HERE . Additional products are planned for later in the year, all tailored to style-conscious men in their 20s and 30s.New York reported over $2 billion in legal cannabis sales in 2025, with projections of more than $3 billion by 2027. In December, President Trump instructed the Attorney General to expedite the rescheduling process, opening the door to new industry investment, research and adoption.About AlterAlter creates premium, brand-forward cannabis products for a new generation of men who value style, substance, and responsibility. With a focus on lifestyle and design, Alter empowers men to embrace their complexity and alter their reality—wisely. www.alterwisely.com

