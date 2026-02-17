Something new is blooming: Spring Discovery Days

HAMILTON, ON – Spring looks a little different this year at Gage Park, with a fresh approach designed to bring the community together to celebrate the arrival of spring. The traditional Spring Tide Bulb Show won’t be on display in 2026, however the excitement continues at Gage Park with Spring Discovery Days.

During March Break, Gage Park and the Tropical Greenhouse will be the destinations for curiosity and creativity. The event features a behind-the-scenes experience of the greenhouse, complete with tours and programming designed for families. The programming schedule will be updated regularly at hamilton.ca/SpringDiscoveryDays.

Event details

Date: March 14 to March 22, 2026

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Cost: Free

Location: Gage Park Tropical Greenhouse,

1000 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1N2

At Spring Discovery Days, residents and visitors can enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at where the City’s flowers are grown. Step inside the greenhouse to see how plants are nurtured from seedlings into the vibrant flowers that brighten parks and public spaces across the city. This experience will resemble a working greenhouse tour rather than the displays visitors may have seen in the past, providing a closer look at how the greenhouse operates. Experts in plant production will be on hand to answer questions and provide demonstrations.



The spring fun continues in May, when the community is invited back for Spring in the Park, where blooming gardens will brighten Gage Park. More details will be shared as planning continues, with the event timing to be determined by how quickly Spring arrives in Hamilton.

The City of Hamilton’s Horticulture Division looks forward to welcoming visitors to Spring Discovery Days in March and Spring in the Park in May.

Quick Facts

The celebration will be different this year, to maintain visitor safety, ongoing roof work is planned for the Gage Park Tropical Greenhouse and is being reviewed in Spring 2026.

Planning and growing the bulbs for display at the annual Spring Tide Bulb Show requires many months of advance work. As it was anticipated that the facility might not be available for visitors, staff moved forward with Spring Discovery Days to ensure that the Spring tradition continues.

