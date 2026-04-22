Improving safety, supporting community: Temporary closures of Sherman Cut & Birch Avenue

The City of Hamilton is committed to investing in our infrastructure to improve road safety, enhance transportation networks and support vibrant, connected communities.

As part of this ongoing work, the City will conduct construction and maintenance activities that require temporary road closures in the coming weeks. These improvements are a critical part of ensuring our roads are safe, reliable and built to serve residents and businesses now and in the future.

Upcoming Road Closures

Two-Way conversion of Birch Avenue (Ward 3)

Date : April 24, 2026.

: April 24, 2026. Type of work: Road resurfacing and two-way conversion of Birch Avenue

Road resurfacing and two-way conversion of Birch Avenue Impact : Road will be open to two-way traffic

: Road will be open to two-way traffic Access: Access to all businesses and residents will be maintained. Emergency services will not be affected. All traffic lights will be activated and two-way traffic will be established.

Sherman Cut (Wards 3, 6, 9)

Dates : April 27, 2026. Until early September 2026

: April 27, 2026. Until early September 2026 Type of work: Road resurfacing and replacement of steel walls located below Mountain Park Avenue and Concession Street.

Road resurfacing and replacement of steel walls located below Mountain Park Avenue and Concession Street. Impact : Full road closure of the Sherman Cut from The Sherman Access to Crockett Street.

: Full road closure of the Sherman Cut from The Sherman Access to Crockett Street. Access : HSR will be detoured. Emergency services will not be affected but will be detoured. There will be no traffic through the construction zone at any time. All access will remain two-way at all hours, the current rush hour directional traffic will be removed.

: HSR will be detoured. Emergency services will not be affected but will be detoured. There will be no traffic through the construction zone at any time. All access will remain two-way at all hours, the current rush hour directional traffic will be removed. Project page: www.hamilton.ca/ShermanCutImprovements

We understand that road closures can be disruptive, and we appreciate your patience as we work to deliver long-term benefits to Hamilton’s streets and neighbourhoods.

Visit www.hamilton.ca/roadclosures for the most up-to-date information on closures, detours, and project timelines. Subscribe to updates, alerts and newsletters.

Together, we’re building a safer, more connected Hamilton.

Additional Resources