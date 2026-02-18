Benefit Advisors Network Hosts National Conference

Growth Strategies for Independent Employee Benefit Agencies Highlighted During Winter Conference

This conference was about equipping our members with practical frameworks, processes, and the confidence to lead more strategic conversations that ultimately drive better outcomes for their clients.” — Perry Braun, President & CEO of the Benefit Advisors Network

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benefit Advisors Network (BAN) , a network of progressive and visionary employee benefit brokers and consulting firms from across the United States and Canada, hosted it’s bi-annual national conference the first week of February. The multi-day event brought together agency leaders, producers, and strategic partners to address the evolving needs of employers amid growing complexity in employee benefits, compliance, and workforce solutions.The central theme of the conference focused on helping independent agencies move beyond transactional selling and elevate their role as strategic advisors. Sessions emphasized the use of structured “stress test” frameworks designed to uncover client risks and opportunities, support more meaningful employer conversations, and reinforce consultative, long-term relationships.“Employers are facing more pressure and complexity than ever before, and our member agencies are being called to step up as true advisors,” said Perry Braun , President of Benefit Advisors Network. “This conference was about equipping our members with practical frameworks, repeatable processes, and the confidence to lead smarter, more strategic conversations that ultimately drive better outcomes for their clients and sustainable growth for their businesses.”Conference programming highlighted best practices for improving first-meeting success through stronger discovery, clearer positioning, and disciplined sales processes. Attendees explored ways to build consistency across their organizations while adopting consultative approaches that foster trust and long-term client relationships.Dedicated sessions for agency owners and leaders focused on business models, scalability, and alignment between sales and service teams. Discussions centered on leveraging tools, creating operational consistency, and supporting sustainable growth without sacrificing service quality.The conference also featured various speakers, including The National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP) President, Susan Rider. A keynote address from leadership and culture expert Rachel Druckenmiller was presented as well. Druckenmiller delivered a powerful message centered on personal growth as a foundation for business success. Her session encouraged attendees to reflect on whom they are helping and why their work matters, prompting participants to share stories and express gratitude to colleagues who have supported their professional journeys.“Another incredible BAN conference,” said Thomas Murphy, CEO of Sonus Benefits. “While I have been fortunate to be part of Benefit Advisors Network for nearly 20 years, it never ceases to amaze me how many talented members there are across North America. We all share a common goal of being the absolute best for our clients. BAN members are truly innovative thought leaders who continually strive to learn and deliver the most comprehensive and competitive solutions.”Attendees and prospective members echoed that sentiment.“Attending BAN’s Winter Conference as a guest was the perfect way to kick off 2026,” said attendee LaJoi McClendon, Chief Operating Officer, with Stone Tapert Insurance. “I left feeling energized, motivated, and empowered with a new level of confidence. I look forward to joining BAN and continuing to learn, grow, and contribute to the independent broker community.”BAN intentionally limits its membership to the “best of the best” in their respective markets. Prospective members must pass a rigorous screening process that includes interaction with BAN members and its Board of Directors, along with a thorough review of business ethics, industry expertise, and commitment to delivering the highest quality client service.About Benefit Advisors Network (BAN)Founded in 2002, BAN is an exclusive, premier, international network of independent, employee benefit brokerage and consulting companies. BAN delivers industry leading tools, technology, and expertise to member firms so that they can deliver optimum results to their employee benefit customers. BAN intentionally limits membership because of the highly collaborative interactions. For companies looking to join BAN, please contact Steve Yarcusko at syarcusko@benefitadvisorsnetwork.com. For more information, visit: www.benefitadvisorsnetwork.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

