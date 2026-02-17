Convenience Store Operator Charged in State Tax Case

Raleigh, N.C.

Mecklenburg County businessman Prakash Mehta, 72, of Waxhaw, was arrested today on felony tax charges filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue. He was charged with three counts of Embezzlement of State Property.

Indictments allege that Prakash Mehta, president and the responsible person of Shivam, Inc. of Charlotte, aided and abetted the business to embezzle, misapply, and convert to its own use approximately $200,902.12 in North Carolina Sales Tax from January 1, 2022, through March 31, 2024. During that time, Mehta was the responsible person of the business, which was under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit Sales Tax to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Mehta appeared before a Wake County magistrate and was placed under a $100,000 unsecured bond. A first appearance is scheduled for February 23, 2026, in Wake County Superior Court in Raleigh.

The charges against Mehta resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh.