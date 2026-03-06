N.C. Department Of Revenue Begins Processing Tax Returns

Raleigh, N.C.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) is now processing 2025 Individual Income Tax returns. Taxpayers will begin receiving refunds through the mail and direct deposit the week of March 9. Information about the refund process is available on the department’s website. In addition, the “Where’s My Refund” application is available for taxpayers to check the status of their individual refunds.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file their taxes electronically; it is more secure, convenient, and faster than paper filing. Free and low-cost online filing options for qualified taxpayers are available.