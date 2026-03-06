Submit Release
News Search

There were 412 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,940 in the last 365 days.

N.C. Department Of Revenue Begins Processing Tax Returns

Raleigh, N.C.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) is now processing 2025 Individual Income Tax returns. Taxpayers will begin receiving refunds through the mail and direct deposit the week of March 9. Information about the refund process is available on the department’s website. In addition, the “Where’s My Refund” application is available for taxpayers to check the status of their individual refunds.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file their taxes electronically; it is more secure, convenient, and faster than paper filing. Free and low-cost online filing options for qualified taxpayers are available.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

N.C. Department Of Revenue Begins Processing Tax Returns

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.