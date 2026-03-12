USPS Changes May Delay Postmarks
Raleigh, N.C.
The N.C. Department of Revenue (NCDOR) has published a notice for taxpayers on the change in how the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) issues postmarks in relation to tax filing and payment deadlines.
Effective Dec. 24, 2025, the USPS added a section to the Domestic Mail Manual to address postmarks and postal possession. In addition, USPS announced changes to its transportation of mail.
These changes emphasize that the official USPS postmark date “does not necessarily indicate the first day that the USPS had possession of a mailpiece.” However, the Domestic Mail Manual provides that a person may request a manual postmark at a retail location that will reflect the date accepted at the location.
The following important information is addressed in this notice:
- Background
- Timely Filing by Mail
- Impact of USPS Changes on Documents Mailed to NCDOR
- Examples
