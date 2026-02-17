Government Reaches Settlement with Shercom Industries

CANADA, February 18 - Released on February 17, 2026

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan is announcing it has reached a settlement with Shercom Industries.

Under the terms of settlement, the government agrees to make a payment of $4.8 million to Shercom Industries, and Shercom Industries accepts this payment in full and final satisfaction of its claims and acknowledges that it will have no further claims related to any matters raised in the lawsuit.

This settlement is not an admission of liability by the Government of Saskatchewan nor any of the defendants in this case but is believed to be in the best interests of Saskatchewan residents and the tire recycling industry.

All other details of this settlement are considered confidential.

