Saskatchewan Wholesale Trade Continues Strong Growth

Province Ranks First Again in Year-Over-Year Growth

New figures released today by Statistics Canada show Saskatchewan's wholesale trade (excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding Oilseed and grain) increased 14.7 per cent from December 2024 to December 2025, ranking first among the provinces in year-over-year growth.

"Strong wholesale trade growth signals a healthy flow of goods through our economy and creates opportunities for Saskatchewan businesses," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "Our government is committed to helping companies expand, reach new markets, and stay competitive so they can continue creating jobs and driving economic growth across the province."

In December 2025, the value of wholesale trade (excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and exclude oilseed and grain) totaled $4 billion.

Wholesale trade is a measure of the value of goods purchased in large quantities with the intention of being sold to resellers, but not to final consumers.

Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2024 real GDP reached an all-time high of $83.6 billion, increasing by 3.1 per cent. This ranks Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth and above the national average of 1.7 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion in 2024, ranking first among provinces. Private capital investment is projected to reach $16.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.1 per cent over 2024. This is the second highest anticipated percentage increase among the provinces.

Recently, the Government of Saskatchewan unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy, combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for investors and outlines why Saskatchewan is the best place to do business in Canada.

