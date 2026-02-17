Three Judges Appointed to Provincial Court in Saskatchewan

CANADA, February 18 - Released on February 17, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is announcing the appointment of three new judges to the Provincial Court of Saskatchewan.

Sara Knowles is appointed to the Provincial Court in Saskatoon, Matthew Schmeling is appointed to the Provincial Court in Regina, and Curtis Wiebe is appointed to the Provincial Court in Prince Albert.

“I am proud to announce the appointment of these three new judges to the Provincial Court of Saskatchewan,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C. said. “I am confident they will seamlessly transition to their new roles and serve their communities with the utmost professionalism. Saskatchewan boasts a talented, knowledgeable and experienced judiciary, and I know these new appointees will make excellent additions to the Provincial Court for years to come.”

Judge Knowles’ legal career has taken her across two provinces and three areas of practice. She graduated from the University of Saskatchewan College of Law in 2004 with great distinction, and later that year began her career as a law clerk with the British Columbia Court of Appeal. She articled with Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, was called to the Bar in 2006, and stayed with that firm as a lawyer through 2011. She moved to Saskatoon, and joined Robertson Stromberg LLP in 2014. Her current role is Legal Counsel – Health Services with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, with whom she has been employed since 2018.

Judge Knowles’ practice included commercial litigation, family law and health law.

Outside of work, Judge Knowles has coached numerous community youth soccer and basketball teams. Prior to coaching, she was a member of the U of S Huskies women’s basketball team and a member of the Saskatchewan provincial women’s basketball team.

Judge Schmeling was born and raised in Saskatchewan and grew up on a grain farm south of Regina. He graduated from the University of Saskatchewan College of Law in 2014. He articled in Regina with McDougall Gauley LLP, where he went on to spend his entire legal career. He was called to the Bar in 2015 and became a Partner in 2022.

Judge Schmeling practiced in the areas of civil litigation, criminal law, professional discipline and regulatory defence, including occupational health and safety. He has run trials in several provinces and has appeared at all levels of court, including the Supreme Court of Canada. He was involved with the Canadian Bar Association and served as Chair of the South Saskatchewan Criminal Justice Section. He served as a mentor to young lawyers and students at McDougall Gauley LLP, including acting as a principal to the firm’s articling students.

Outside of work, Judge Schmeling serves on the Board of the Schizophrenia Society of Saskatchewan. He has volunteered with the Regina Public Library assisting new Canadians with English and Mathematics. Judge Schmeling and his wife live in Regina where they raise their two daughters.

Judge Wiebe also attended the University of Saskatchewan College of Law and graduated in 2002. He articled with Richard Gibbons in North Battleford and was called to the Bar in 2004. He worked at Saskatchewan Legal Aid as a staff lawyer for two years before he joined Kanuka Thuringer LLP in Regina in 2006. He spent six years at that firm, eventually obtaining the position of partner. His practice focused on civil litigation, family law and criminal law. During his time in private practice, he was active with the Saskatchewan Trial Lawyers’ Association.

In 2012, Judge Wiebe moved into Public Prosecutions with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice and Attorney General as a Crown Prosecutor, and where he served most recently as the Regional Crown Prosecutor in Swift Current. He has appeared in Provincial Court, Court of King’s Bench and the Court of Appeal.

When away from the office, Judge Wiebe is active in the community sports scene in Swift Current. He has coached school basketball and minor league football. He also provides court tours for various school groups in southwest Saskatchewan. He’s involved with his local church and is an amateur sheep herder.

